Barbecue Buyout
Report: Black's Barbecue buys Trudy's space for permanent Austin home
Lockhart-based Black’s Barbecue, founded in 1932, has announced a permanent home in Austin, even though it may be a couple of years before the doors open.
Black's, which calls itself Texas' oldest BBQ joint, has purchased the former Trudy’s Tex-Mex flagship at 409 W. 30th St., according to a report by the Austin Business Journal. The move, landing just west of the University of Texas campus, would shift Black’s from its longtime leased space off Guadalupe Street into a larger, owned property a couple of blocks away.
The Trudy's site, which has been closed for four years now, is boarded up and covered with graffiti. An opening timeline for the Black's relocation has yet to be finalized, but reports indicate the project could take a couple of years to complete.
Black's purchase extends beyond the Trudy’s site alone. Public records maintained by the Travis Central Appraisal District show the acquisition includes adjacent parcels at 400, 402, and 404 W. 30th St., along with 3004 Hemphill Park. All are tied to KBCB Investments LLC, an entity owned by pitmaster Kent Black, suggesting a broader redevelopment footprint. Black’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The move comes as the Guadalupe Street corridor near the University of Texas enters a new phase of change tied to Austin’s light rail project, which has cleared key approvals and is expected to begin construction in 2027. Plans call for trains to run along Guadalupe near campus, reshaping the corridor in the years ahead, possibly with limited vehicle traffic.
A rendering of the new BBQ and hotel compound being proposed by Terry Black's BBQ in San Antonio. Rendering by Gensler
Black’s and Terry Black’s Barbecue share a surname and Lockhart roots but operate as separate businesses following a family split more than a decade ago. Both opened Austin locations in 2014. CultureMap Austin documented the divide at the time, including a dispute over the family name, as the two brands established competing footholds in the city. The rivalry has continued to draw attention, most recently in the 2025 documentary Family Beef, which explores tensions among Lockhart’s barbecue families.
The new location takes over the former home of Trudy’s Tex-Mex, a longtime Austin staple that had operated near UT since 1977 before a kitchen fire and bankruptcy shuttered the restaurant. The chain filed for bankruptcy in 2020, and the damaged UT-area property has been sitting vacant for years. Trudy’s Tex-Mex, which operated locations in both North and South Austin, ultimately closed its final location in South Austin in early 2025, ending its presence in the city after nearly five decades.
Black’s has operated its Austin outpost on Guadalupe Street since 2014 and still has several years remaining on its lease, according to the San Antonio Express-News. It also has locations in San Marcos and New Braunfels. The existing location is expected to remain open while work on the new site moves forward.