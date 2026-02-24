Great Garnishes
Bloody Mary Festival brings more wild cocktails to Austin for 2026
An annual exercise in cocktail excess, the Bloody Mary Festival, is returning to Austin for its eighth year on Saturday, April 4. Local bars and restaurants will send their teams to compete for the best Bloody Mary, which might be topped with something outrageous.
The event at Fair Market will feature 15 Bloody Marys from around town, which guests can try in two tasting sessions: either 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, or 3-6 pm. Festival organizers are expecting more than 1,000 people to attend. There will also be live music and other "interactive programming," according to a press release.
The Bloody Mary is a great drink for the idea, since it famously leaves a lot of room for improvisation. Some of it is in the mix — which often includes bold ingredients include horseradish, hot sauce, and even clam broth — and a lot of it goes on top. Weird and wonderful garnishes from last year's festival include fried chicken, airplane-shaped pickles, and Rice Krispies Treats. In short, anything is possible.
No matter how it's dressed up, every cocktail served this year will be made with Goodnight Loving Vodka, which is made in Austin.
Since it is a competition, here are last year's winners, according to the judges:
- Best Bloody Mary — Traditional: Industry (winner), Yellow Jacket Social Club (second place)
- Best Bloody Mary — Original: Daymaker (winner), Arriba Abajo (second place)
- Beset Garnish: 1886 Cafe & Bakery at The Driskill (winner), Eureka (second place)
- Best Packaged Products: Lee Lee’s Bloody Mary Mix (winner), The Pretty Farmer (second place)
There were also people's choice awards, but they tended to agree with the judges. The Driskill, Arriba Abajo, and Industry were all represented, as was Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar.
Participants in 2026 include:
- Vinaigrette
- Snooze A.M. Eatery
- Laurel Restaurant
- Texas Card House
- Cisco’s
- Carpenters Hall
- Eureka!
- Industry
- Tumble 22
- Phoebe’s Diner
- Desmadrito
- Kickler’s Kitchen
- Fat E’s Spicy Mator Mix
- The Pretty Farmer
- Lee Lee’s
- Zing Zang
Other local brands will be on hand for non-Bloody Mary tastings, including Blue Owl Brewing, Tequila 512, Basia’s Pickles, and at least 10 more.
“This festival is part tasting event, part discovery experience,” said festival founder Evan Weiss in the release. “It’s a chance to explore how inventive and diverse this iconic cocktail can be, all in one place. Attendees can expect bold flavors, creative garnishes, and a true snapshot of Austin’s cocktail scene.”
Tickets ($62.45) are available now at thebloodymaryfest.com. Proceeds will benefit the Girls Empowerment Network, a local nonprofit that helps girls with confidence and leadership. Tickets can be purchased at a discount for groups, and designated drivers can snag a cheaper ticket to attend and not drink.