Cheers to 30 Years
Central Market breaks world record as part of 30th anniversary celebrations
How's this for a birthday present: Central Market's North Lamar location landed an impressive new record on September 11 when it assembled the world's largest charcuterie board.
The whopping, artfully arranged 1,032 pounds of cheese, meat, fruit, and vegetables — which lucky shoppers got to sample at the event — marked the beginning of a two-week celebration of the gourmet grocer's 30th anniversary, in which all Texas locations will be participating.
No such thing as too much meat.Photo courtesy of Central Market
The theme of the anniversary event is “Let’s Renew Our WOWs” and invites customers to fall in love with Central Market all over again while discovering new, exclusive, and limited-time-only epicurean treats.
Now through September 24, keep an eye out for:
- Japanese snow-aged A10 wagyu — a true delicacy following centuries of tradition
- Wester Ross Genesis salmon — typically reserved for only those in the know
- Italian Rifugio Formaggi Crucolo cheese — available for the first time in Texas
- Exclusive Flamigni panettone — filled with pistachio or limoncello cream and flown direct from Italy
- Chocolate caramel petit mirror cakes — handmade using imported Valrhona French chocolate
- Chef collaborations available available in the Chef Prepared area — including dishes from Texas icons like Tiffany Derry, Alex Snodgrass, Ryan Pera, and Chris Shepherd
- Incredible wines from Peju Winery, Jean-Charles Boisset, Ron Rubin, and so many more amazing finds from Central Market's expert wine buyers
Pick up chef Tiffany Derry's gumbo in the Chef Prepared area.Photo courtesy of Central Market
Find your nearest Central Market location here, and be sure to pop in and fill your cart with goodies during the anniversary event.