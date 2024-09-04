More Cheese, Please
Central Market attempts to break record for world's largest charcuterie board
Any foodie will tell you that if you want to make the best charcuterie board, go to Central Market. Now the gourmet grocer is putting its reputation on the line as it attempts to break the world record for the largest charcuterie board as part of its 30th anniversary celebration in Austin.
Central Market opened its first location on North Lamar in Austin in 1994, and now that same store is prepping for more than 1,000 pounds of cheese, meat, fruit, nuts, crackers, and more to be on display from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, September 11.
All 10 Central Market stores across Texas are joining in on the two-week anniversary celebration, which runs from September 11-24.
Who's ready to celebrate?Photo courtesy of Central Market
Expect to find hot anniversary specials around the store, along with new and exclusive items from around the world like:
- Japanese snow-aged A10 wagyu — a true delicacy
- Wester Ross Genesis salmon — typically reserved for only those in the know
- Italian Rifugio Crucolo cheese — available for the first time in Texas
- Exclusive Flamigni panettone — made just for this event and flown direct from Italy
- Chocolate caramel petit mirror cakes — handmade using imported Valrhona French chocolate
- Chef collaboration dishes available in the Chef Prepared area — including dishes from Texas icons like Tiffany Derry, Alexa Snodgrass, Ryan Pera, and Chris Shepherd
- Incredible wines from Peju Winery, Jean-Charles Boisset, Ron Rubin, and so many more amazing finds from Central Market's expert wine buyers
Free tickets are already sold out for the world record attempt, but you're more than welcome to drop by and fill up your cart with goodies during — and beyond — the anniversary celebration. Also keep an eye on the Austin location's Eventbrite page for Cooking School classes and other exclusive culinary experiences. Find your nearest Central Market here.