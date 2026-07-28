A visit from the Cal-Italians
San Francisco Italian eatery visits Austin for exclusive hotel residency
A San Francisco "Cal-Italian" restaurant has taken up a fancy Austin home away from home for the rest of 2026. Che Fico, by executive chef and co-owner David Nayfeld, has started a residency at Soho House on South Congress Avenue through December 31.
Soho House is an international members' club that made its Austin debut in 2021. For most of the population, Soho House is a luxury hotel. For members, it's a landing pad where social ties and routines can at least be somewhat maintained around the world. People who are not members but are curious about Che Fico will have to book a nightly stay or ask a member to invite them as a guest.
Fresh flavors make up a large portion of the Che Fico menu.Photo by Max Burkhalter
Che Fico ("how cool" in Italian) combines Roman-Jewish culinary traditions and a Californian lens, a press release says. Chef Nayfeld was a semi-finalist in the 2023 James Beard Awards, and has worked in some of the most famous kitchens in the world, including Eleven Madison Park, Nobu, and Joël Robuchon. The pop-up started in June, and Soho House hosted a media dinner in July so that local publications, including CultureMap, could get a taste of some — but not all — of the dishes.
San Franciscans might recognize some of the dishes on the menu, while others are exclusive to Soho House Austin. Most of the dishes at the press dinner focused on fresh flavors, such as a pillowy focaccia with whipped mascarpone and Sicilian olive oil, and an insalata tritata (chopped salad) with baby gem lettuce, radicchio, salami, peperoncini, hered ricotta salata and dill. Fresh-pulled mozzarella stuffed with Tsar Nicolai golden osetra caviar was mellow and sweet, while a corn pudding with demi-sec wine and Early Girl tomatoes (an early-ripening hybrid) was bold with acidity.
The pop-up menu combines Che Fico favorites and location exclusives.Photo by Max Burkhalter
Among the more hearty dishes was a mostly classic chicken parmigiana, elevated for the occasion with strong herbal flavors and the same house-made mozzarella, and an agnello arrosto (wood oven roasted lamb loin) was less expected, especially paired with watercress and salsa verde.
Guests who love a classic Italian American menu may also gravitate toward the sourdough pizzas and handmade pastas (manicotti with bolognese and bechamel, the release teases). The desserts also have a classic bent, especially the fluffy tiramisu, while the panacotta's vanilla bean flavor is dramatically amplified by balsamic vinegar.
Che Fico brought more than just food. Its cocktail specials are only Italian-inspired, like the Odd Even Rule with tequila, watermelon, Quinquina (an aperitif), tarragon, Chareau (a California spirit), lime, and Pica Limon (sour candy); or the Viaggiatore with makrut lime aperitif, fig leaf, pineapple rum, prosecco, and citrus.
Cocktails at this pop-up are layered with unexpected ingredients.Photo by Max Burkhalter
The pop-up is located in a chic, light-filled dining space that emphasizes this particular Soho House's desert proximity. For hotel guests, this is the kind of flavor that makes eating onsite worth it.
The dining room where guests will try these dishes.Photo by Max Burkhalter
Che Fico at Soho House Austin opens at 5 pm daily. A full menu (containing much more than the dishes listed above) is available via sohohouse.com.