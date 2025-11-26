Sip, sparkle, sleigh
The ultimate guide to Austin’s best Christmas cocktail pop-ups for 2025
If you need an excuse to kick off the holiday season — or put off your Christmas shopping a little longer — Austin’s best Christmas pop-ups have you covered. From festive tributes to classic holiday movies, themed bites, and boozy cocktails that help take the edge off family drama, these pop-ups are serving up fun, flavor, and holiday cheer worth making time for.
Punch Bowl Social
Now to December 28
522 Congress Ave.
Punch Bowl Social is turning up the holiday cheer with a limited-edition cocktail menu, an Ugly Christmas Sweater pop-up shop and festive events all season long. Belt out Jingle Bells at Very Merry Karaoke every Friday from 9 p.m. to midnight, complete with a complimentary arcade card with your first drink. Expect over-the-top seasonal sips like gingerbread and chai Old Fashioneds, a pomegranate sparkler, and Santa Pants, made with Matthew McConaughey’s Pantalones tequila—yes, it comes garnished with actual tiny pants. Holiday spirit: guaranteed.
The Santa Pants cocktail at Punch Bowl Social Punch Bowl Social
Thompson and Tommie Austin
Now through December 31
506 San Jacinto Blvd.
Austin’s twin boutique hotels, the Thompson Austin and the Tommie Austin, are bringing festive cheer this holiday season with the 12 Days of Thompson. Highlights include Holiday Martinis & Movies at The Royale Room, seasonal Sip & Savor dinners at rooftop Mexican restaurant Arriba Abajo, Oasis x Front Row Live performances, and the cozy Chalet Royale pop-up with alpine-inspired cocktails, shotskis, and s’mores. Guests can shop at the Martinis & Mistletoe Market, toast at the Sleigh Queen Holiday Drag Brunch, or unwind with Sunset Holiday Yoga on the rooftop.
Justine's
Now through at least New Year’s Eve
4710 E. 5th St.
If you’re looking for an elevated winter pop-up with a touch of whimsy, look no further than Pearl of the Night at Justine’s. The restaurant's famous Winter Tent, unveiled each year around Thanksgiving, transforms the space into a pearly, psychedelic world inspired by Gaudí, Dalí, and the colors and forms of the ocean. Inside, Bar Coquillage serves crab legs, oysters, caviar bumps, Champagne, wine, and cocktails, including the opening-night creation Perle de Nuit, a mix of Empress rose gin, Italicus bergamot, Luxardo maraschino, lemon, and salt.
Justine's is going surreal this winter.Photo courtesy of Justine's
The Dead Rabbit Austin
Now through January 1
204 E 6th St.
Get festive at Jingle Jangle, an Irish Christmas pop-up featuring nostalgic décor, holiday classics, and a seasonal menu of cocktails and bites. Sip on inventive drinks like the chocolatey Five Golden Rings, spiced Deck the Halls, hot Naughty List, and gingerbread-infused Gingerbread Man, all crafted by the Dead Rabbit’s Aidan Bowie. Pair with comfort-food favorites like turkey pot pie or Brussels sprouts and sweet potato salad for a merry, flavor-packed experience.
Swim Club
Now to January 4
650 E. 10th St.
If you’ve ever wondered where Santa goes to unwind after Christmas, Swim Club has the answer. Located inside Downright Austin, the bar’s pop-up, Santa’s Afterparty, serves a lineup of festive cocktails like a spiced apple martini, Swim Club eggnog, the Merry Marg, and more. Guests can pair their drinks with themed bites such as honey-roasted chestnuts, fried brie with candied butternut squash and cranberry mostarda on grilled sourdough, and crispy Brussels sprouts. Weather permitting, you can even roast s’mores out on the lawn. The bar program — curated by Swim Club’s own Travis Tober, also known for Nickel City and Murray’s Tavern — promises a holiday hangout Santa would definitely approve of.
Gibson Street Bar
Now to January 4
1109 S. Lamar Blvd.
Gibson Street Bar is giving a whole new meaning to the word sleigh with its Winter WonderGlam pop-up. Sip on playful cocktails like The Cindy Lou, Yule Shoot Your Eye Out, Whisky Wonderland, the frozen Rockin’ Around the Hibiscus Marg, or a Ho Ho Ho Hot Chocolate. Throughout the season, the bar will also host themed parties, including a Santa Baby bash, an ’80s ski soirée, and a festive slumber social — perfect excuses to glam up and get merry.
Sign Bar
December 2-22
9909 FM 969, Bldg. 3
If you're looking to celebrate Christmas in a whole new way, here's your sign — literally. The Christmas Cowboy Maze at Sign Bar offers up interactive games and festive decor amidst the bar’s cool collection of retired neon signs. Tickets are $5 and include a cup of hot chocolate. Sip on seasonal beverages like the Neon Noel, Elf's Espresso, and more while you're there.
Peached Tortilla Cedar Park
December 2-23
1915 E. Whitestone Blvd.
We can’t guarantee your heart won’t grow three sizes at Peached Tortilla’s Grinchmas pop-up — but we cantell you the drinks alone are worth the trip. Sip on Grinch-inspired cocktails like The Grinch (818 tequila, melon liqueur, lime), the Holiday Heist Mule (vodka, crème de menthe, lime, cranberry, ginger beer), and Stolen Christmas. Pair them with seasonal bites while catching screenings of How the Grinch Stole Christmas and more festive surprises. This pop-up runs in conjunction with the regular menu at the Cedar Park location.
Saturn Cocktail Club
December 3 through the end of 2025
906 Congress Ave.
Prove once and for all that Die Hard is a Christmas movie at Saturn Cocktail Club. The pop-up features air duct hallways, fake C-4, 1980s office party décor, a Hans Gruber drop, and plenty of Easter eggs for fans. Dress the part, or rock a McClane tank, and enjoy themed cocktails like My Wife’s Pregnant, I Read About Them in Time Magazine, and the returning cult-favorite eggnog, paired with festive bites to keep you fueled for all the holiday fun.