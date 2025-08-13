Savor the Sauce
35th Annual Hot Sauce Festival heats up South Austin music venue
It seems like things couldn't get spicier after 35 years, but the Austin Chronicle’s 35th Annual Hot Sauce Festival is heating up once again on Sunday, September 7, at the Far Out Lounge and Stage. Attendees will get to sample sauces from 25 commercial bottlers, discovering new favorites and electing winners for the 2025 People’s Choice Awards.
Spicy sauces will be presented by Fantastic Fuego, Mikey V’s Foods, Teardrop Pepper Co., Old Bones Chilli Co., Yellowbird Hot Sauce, Bindu Bites, and more.
There are lots of winners annually, since the awards are split into four competitor class categories with more subcategories for each type of sauce. Competitors to watch are Georgetown taco shop Mikey V's, which placed six times in 2024; Austin bottler Fantastic Fuego, which placed twice; and Nepali-inspired Austin bottler Bindu Bites, which swept the People's Choice category, winning first place in all four sauce types.
A press release also teases possible product launches and new flavors from participants, who sometimes use the live audience as an opportunity to test new ideas.
Since this is an event the Austin Chronicle, of course there had to be music. Live performances will feature Gran Moreno, West Texas Exiles, Los Desechos, and Mira Mira. Some food vendors will also be on hand: Captain's Pizza, Knuckle Sandwich, and Sun Garden Shaved Ice.
Tickets ($15 in advance, $20 the day of the event) to the Hot Sauce Festival, running from 3-9 pm, are available at austinchronicle.com. The Chronicle expects them to sell out quickly. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Central Texas Food Bank, adding to a total of nearly 1.3 million meals donated over the festival's three-plus decades. The festival is also presented by EastVillage, a mixed-use urban center in North Austin.