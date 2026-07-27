All hat, all cattle
Immersive all-you-can-eat Wagyu chain plates up first Austin location
There's a new steer in town as Chubby Cattle BBQ, an all-you-can-eat Japanese barbecue chain, enters the Austin market. The restaurant is located at Barton Creek Square (2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy.), a Barton Creek mall. A press release confirms the restaurant's upcoming arrival but does not give an opening timeline.
Chubby Cattle specialized in yakiniku barbecue, a broad term referring to grilled meat in general, and small pieces in contemporary restaurant parlance. It is commonly connected to Korean barbecue, but diners can expect Japanese meats — in this case, a lot of Wagyu — and a slightly different grill inset in the table.
Guests will cook their meat at the table.Rendering courtesy of Chubby Group
The restaurant group exercises a high level of control over the product, serving certified Japanese A5 Wagyu as well as American and Australian cuts from an Oregon ranch that Chubby Group owns. Guests can also order sushi and hand rolls, other seafood, and desserts imported from Japan.
Since Chubby Cattle offers an all-you-can-eat structure, the cuts available are divided into three tiers, depending on what diners want to try and pay for. The silver tier ($58 per person) includes American and Australian wagyu, the gold tier ($78) includes the Japanese cuts, and the diamond tier ($88) includes "exclusive" A5 Wagyu cuts and more premium meats. No matter the tier, everyone can access the buffet with vegetables, fruits, other sides, milk tea, and desserts.
Different buffet sections are presented like individual shops.Rendering courtesy of Chubby Group
Aesthetically, the dining room is combines traditional Japanese design, contemporary signage, and dramatic lighting that make the interior space look like a night market. The release says the combination will "immerse guests in a bold, modern Japanese setting inspired by the strength and mystery of the 'Black Warrior' aesthetic."
"We’re excited to bring the Chubby Cattle BBQ experience to Austin," said Chubby Group co-founder David Zhao in a press release. "It is known for its adventurous food lovers, and we believe our take on wagyu barbecue, blending authenticity, innovation, and premium ingredients, will truly resonate with the local community.”