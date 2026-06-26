Connie's Mark on Congress
Historic South Congress home will become cafe to preserve building
A historic home that has stood on South Congress since 1877 — and remained in the same family for more than a century — is preparing to open its doors in a new way.
The Bergen-Todd House, believed to be the last residential property on the iconic strip, will soon become a café and bar called “Connie’s,” named after owner Tim Todd Ray’s mother.
Connie Todd lived in the home until her death in 2024, becoming the last person to call South Congress home.
“So, the main impetus for the change is that she passed away and we have to do something with it,” Ray said.
Rather than let go of the home’s past, Ray said the goal is to share it — adapting the space while holding onto what makes it special.
“We can sort of make Austin still feel like Austin, but we can also make it accommodating to all the new people that are coming here,” Ray said. “That's really what I like to do."
The property is one of only a few designated historic landmarks on South Congress, a distinction that protects it even as the surrounding area continues to change.
“There's only three City of Austin landmarks that are actually here on South Congress,” said Meghan King Namour with Preservation Austin.
Namour said that makes efforts like this especially meaningful.
“So much of South Congress is vanishing right before our very eyes,” Namour said. “So to see a project like this bring a new concept, new life to a historic place is really exciting.”
Ray has partnered with Matthew Moreno, who will serve as co-owner of Connie’s and the new tenant of the historic home.
Moreno said his connection to the house — and to Connie — goes back years. He previously leased office space from her and would often help her around the property in her later years.
Now, he says, that relationship makes the project especially meaningful.
“We feel a sense of obligation to honor the tradition of the home architecturally, and just from an atmosphere standpoint,” Moreno said.
The café’s name reflects that connection — a tribute to Connie and the home she cared for.
“Connie's is an authentic South Austin bar and cafe, and it's meant to be somewhat of a portal to an older, slower, more eclectic side of Austin,” Moreno said.
Moreno says because of the home’s historical designation, much of the home will remain unchanged, but says that will further reflect their goal of honoring the history behind the generations who lived there.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.