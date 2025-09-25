Uncorked
New Cedar Park wine bar stocks 400 bottles from around the world
A new wine bar and retail store is bringing more than 400 bottles from around the world together in Cedar Park. Cork2Glass will open Thursday, October 9, at 601 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. 618.
Cork2Glass is joining The Railyard, a shopping center that also includes other restaurants such as C.R. Surf & Turf Restaurant, 1431 Cafe, and Shooters Billiards & Sports Bar. The new venture by industry veterans with 25 years under their belts will focus on organic and premium wines, plus an emphasis on community.
"With a mission to make exceptional, sustainable wines accessible and enjoyable for everyone, from curious novices to seasoned connoisseurs, Cork2Glass is more than a place to shop or sip," says a press release. "It’s a social hub designed for education, connection, and discovery."
Wines are selected for their "quality, story, and commitment to earth-friendly and superior winemaking practices," according to the release. If that all sounds intriguing, guests are invited to get to know the wine world better through tastings, classes, and private workshops. These, too, have a community element; Cork2Glass hopes these events will help facilitate connection with other wine-lovers.
If guests are just stopping by for a taste, they'll be able to purchase wines by the glass or the bottle, as well as themed tasting flights. Everything will be paired with cheese and charcuterie.
The retail store will offer a little bit of everything: wines that guests may have tried on the menu, exclusive vintages, artisanal cheese, wine accessories, and even barware. Curated wine gift baskets will also be available.
Finally, wine club memberships are available in three tiers, starting at two bottles for $79. The bottles come with tasting notes, suggested pairings, and even invitations to events, depending on the tier.
Onlookers can get a sneak peek at the new space during its construction phase on Instagram. A video shows a large curved bar, old-fashioned, patinaed lighting, and an elegant, but simple back bar sprucing up the otherwise unassuming strip mall space. The website also promises classic rock, jazz, and oldies on vinyl, rounding out the warm atmosphere.
‘Wine is about more than what’s in the glass," said Cork2Glass owner Vinoth Rajkumar in the release. ‘It’s about people, the planet, and the stories behind each bottle. We’re creating a space that brings those stories to life."
Cork2Glass will mark its opening throughout October with grand opening specials, exclusive offers, and live sessions led by sommeliers.