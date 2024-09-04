EGGS AND BAKEY
Popular Austin hospitality group stirs up sunny new daytime cafe
Since debuting in 2009, Jack Allen’s Kitchen’s weekend brunch has been a staple of Austin’s many best-of lists. Now, owners Jack Gilmore and Tom Kamm are upping the ante. The restaurateurs have founded a new concept, Day Maker Half Day Café, to bring that AM magic seven days a week.
As the release describes, the 1101 South Mopac Expy eatery will offer a little of everything for daytime diners. Serving lunch, brunch, and dinner, Day Maker will have a grab-and-go coffee shop for commuters and a “day-drinking party vibe” for guests who want to linger.
Forrest Briwa, an alum of Jack Allen’s and sibling restaurant Salt Traders Coastal Cooking, will helm the kitchen, tweaking classic dishes like eggs Benedict and brisket hash. Hearty dishes dominate the menu, from savory offerings like a breakfast burger and layered breakfast enchiladas to sweets like shareable sticky buns and churro pancakes.
“I want every bite to bring a smile to our guests’ faces,” says Briwa via the release.
Adding to those grins will be a selection of classic cocktails, specialty “Day Drinkers,” and mocktails curated by longtime company beverage director David Toby. The walk-up coffee bar will serve a full selection of espresso drinks, freshly squeezed juices, and carryout pastries.
Although the opening date has yet to be made public, Day Maker plans to provide daily service between 7 am and 3 pm. Like the seven other eateries in the hospitality group — five Jack Allen’s and two Salt Traders — the restaurant will feature a large dining room and ample parking. And it will continue Gilmore's and Kamm’s standards of service.
“We base our businesses on the relationships we have with our guests,” Kamm explains. “Day Maker will continue this tradition with a new take on breakfast and lunch.”
“And,” Gilmore adds, “it’s gonna be a party.”
More information will be available soon at daymakeratx.com.