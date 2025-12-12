Hard Work? De Nada
Popular taqueria to take over 40-year Tex-Mex eatery in South Austin
One longtime Mexican restaurant is closing in Austin and a trusted younger taco joint is taking over. El Mercado Restaurant & Cantina South, known for live music and classic Tex-Mex dishes with some barbecue twists, is closing after 40 years this month, and De Nada Cantina, known for both traditional and slightly dressed-up tacos, will open a second location that keeps some of El Mercado's dishes
An exclusive story in the Austin American-Statesman shares that El Mercado will close after service December 17. A representative for 2 Dine 4 Hospitality Group (which includes De Nada, Sawyer and Co., Lil' Easy Cajun Food & Bar, and more) confirmed to CultureMap that the new De Nada Cantina will open in mid-January.
The representative calls it a "rebrand" rather than a hard break between concepts. Although some menu items will remain, decor at 1302 S. 1st St. will be upgraded and necessary maintenance will be done while the restaurant is closed to keep it running smoothly. Additions to the space will include new tables and chairs, Mexican decor, and "a De Nada-sized number of plants."
"We look forward to honoring [El Mercado's] 40-year commitment of keeping it weird and serving up good food & Austin hospitality," said 2 Dine 4 president and managing partner Stephen Shallcross. "We'll continue our tradition of thoughtfully preserving Austin icons that began with Arkie's Grill being transformed into Sawyer & Co. more than twelve years ago."
De Nada's whimsical approach continues in the new location. COO Eric de Valpine says the opening will happen when the team can "get enough new pink cups to serve the South Side of Austin."
According to the Statesman article, El Mercado partner Tony Villegas will continue to operate the restaurant's north location on Burnet Road. De Nada's one existing location will also continue to operate normally.