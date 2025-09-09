The Tailgate
16 Austin restaurants face off in CultureMap's Top Taco Tournament
As part of this year’s Tailgate, CultureMap’s celebration of everyone’s favorite way to get in the game day spirit, we’re asking readers to determine the best taco spot in Austin in our Top Taco Tournament.
Picking one best taco joint out of hundreds of qualified businesses is virtually impossible. Instead, we’ve chosen 16 favorites across a few categories.
The nominees are paired up, bracket-style, to compete against each other. Readers can vote for their favorite restaurant in each matchup. The winners will go on to the next round, until a champion emerges.
Round one voting is open now until midnight on September 12. You can vote once per day.
We’ll reveal the winner on stage at The Tailgate event Thursday, September 25 at Distribution Hall. The night will include tailgate-inspired cuisine from local restaurants; premium cocktails; a silent auction of sports memorabilia, and more.
Lock in VIP tickets ($60) for the chance to meet-and-greet UT Longhorns legend Brian Orakpo, early entry, and a dedicated bar. General admission tickets are just $35. Read more about The Tailgate here, stay updated through our editorial series, and nab discounted tickets here.
Here are the nominees in CultureMap's Top Taco Tournament:
Suerte
Straightforward street tacos and a nice night out aren’t mutually exclusive, and Suerte is here to prove it. Chef Fermín Núñez has mastered the art of giving Mexican food its due without getting too haughty — as seen in the famous, tender, and well-balanced suadero taco.
Nixta Taqueria
Chef Edgar Rico has been in Austin’s taco spotlight for a while now, but he hit a whole new level in 2024 when he won the Michelin Young Chef Award. If Austinites are looking for an interesting, unique taco with a lot of thought behind it, this is the place to find it.
Taco Flats
For a casual, consistent meal across Austin that’s still local, taco lovers turn to Taco Flats. The business opened in 1972, and is known for big tacos and a homey atmosphere. All-day breakfast tacos and coffee make Taco Flats especially popular for brunch — at any time.
Granny's Tacos
Not all of us have an abuela, but at least we have Granny’s Tacos. Just as Granny would want, the portions are generous and the meat is expertly marinated. Whether guests visit the trailer or the brick-and-mortar restaurant, they’ll be met with familial service.
El Grandpa Mexican BBQ
Most Austinites have to drive out of their way to get to El Grandpa Mexican BBQ in Georgetown, but they’re happy to do it for the giant barbacoa pit. El Grandpa uses meat from lamb and beef heads, beef tongue, and more, and guests love dipping it in a flavorful consomé.
Paprika ATX
The team behind taco truck Paprika — and soon a brick-and-mortar restaurant — sure knows how to work a social media audience. Luckily, that’s just a bonus. These tacos show off what the trompo (vertical rotisserie) can do, and the salsas especially shine.
La Santa Barbacha
From colorful tortillas to artfully fanned avocado slices, La Santa Barbacha brings creative refinement to the hyper-casual taco trailer routine. And it has range; whether guests are in it for the straight-on-the-griddle melted cheese or veggies piled high, La Santa Barbacha aces it.
Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop
When it comes to comfort food, Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop makes food service look effortless. It’s been in business since 1962, so it’s certainly had time to develop its menudo, conchas, and breakfast tacos. The flour tortillas are many guests’ favorite part.
De Nada Cantina
The colorful and homey De Nada Cantina steers away from the austerity of meat, onion, and cilantro, and embraces roasted calabacitas (squash), sweet potatoes, mushrooms, roasted corn, and other unexpected flavor bombs. So you can have your chicken and eat it, too.
Cuantos Tacos
An unassuming taco trailer, Cuantos Tacos manages to be trendy without succumbing to any trends itself. Austinites know it’s reliable for classic, street-style tacos, and the “1 of each” tray encourages guests to try everything — you never know where a new favorite might be hiding.
Torchy's Tacos
You probably won’t find a more famous taco than Torchy’s, nor a wider variety of no-holds-barred left-field ingredients: Jamaican jerk chicken, blue cheese, or teriyaki sauce. The Austin-born chain has the classics too, but novelty is what many Torchy’s fans are after.
Veracruz All Natural
Sure, tacos of any kind can constitute a meal. But Veracruz All Natural makes it feel good with well-rounded ensembles like the Doña Reyna with mole negro, chicken, onion, and queso fresco; or El Diferente with refried beans, potato, mushroom, peppers, corn, and avocado.
Tacos El Charly
Repping Austin’s “Taco Mile” along Rundberg Lane — where a large concentration of authentic taco trailers park — the popular Tacos El Charly makes a social experience out of a late-night bite. Bring cash, try the al pastor, and appreciate being around taco fanatics.
Las Trancas Taco Stand
The family-owned Las Trancas Taco Stand is about as authentic as you can get for tacos with multiple locations, growing a small street food network in Waco and Austin. Although the secret is way, way out (with more than 2,500 Google reviews) it still feels a bit like a hidden gem.
Discada
Named for a meaty Northern Mexican dish and the pan it’s made in, Discada specifically targets the flavors of Mexico City on its menu. This trailer specializes in little taquitos with big taste, and pairing them with an elote cup is a must.
Taqueria De Diez (D/10)
Visiting the tucked-away environment at Taqueria De Diez is half the fun; so is seeing the bustling kitchen full of cooks slicing meats off the trompo. So some Austin diners are surprised to find out the tasty tacos alone are worth the visit. D/10 has every element figured out.
The Tailgate is sponsored by FLIGHT by Yuengling, Mizzen+Main, Antone's Famous Po' Boys, NXT LVL Events, and more to be announced.