Here’s the game plan for food & drinks at CultureMap Austin’s Tailgate
Heads up, Austin sports lovers: The Tailgate is almost here. CultureMap’s signature sports celebration kicks off Thursday, September 25, at Distribution Hall and trust us, you’ll want to be part of the action.
Not a die-hard football fan? No worries. Whether you’re into hockey, soccer, basketball, baseball — or just incredible food and drinks — this party’s for you.
Every Tailgate ticket includes delicious bites from local restaurants, premium complimentary beverages, and plenty of fun activities. Snag a VIP ticket for the ultimate experience: early entry, a private VIP bar, a special meet-and-greet with UT legend Brian Orakpo, plus extra perks to make the night even better.
And before the big night, you can get in on the competition. Voting will open soon for our Top Taco Tournament, where local taco all-stars go head-to-head in an online bracket showdown. Think of it as a foodie Sweet 16, with the champion revealed live at The Tailgate.
Still hungry? Some of Austin’s hottest restaurants and chefs will be serving up tailgate-inspired creations that you’ll get to taste during the event.
Here’s just a taste of what’s cooking at The Tailgate:
- Assorted sandwiches from Antone's Famous Po' Boys
- Cacio pepe mac and cheese from Asti Trattoria
- Njuda buffalo chicken arancini with blue cheese from Casa Bianca
- Delicious Tamales is bringing an assortment of flavors, including traditional pork, chicken, bean and cheese, and the super spicy Atomic Pork featuring ghost peppers
- Chicken skewers from Industry
- Crunchy chicken sandwiches from Local Foods
- Loro's Lil' Weenie Bao and mango slaw
- Pork belly tostadas from Store House Market & Eatery
- Thunder Chief's McThunder, their version of the McRib with a Korean twist of gochujang barbecue and housemade pickles
- Chicken wings from Tommy Want Wingy
- Lemongrass pork banh mi, five-spice chicken banh mi, and tangy chili wings from Limegreen
- The Kitchen's Jagerwurst with chow chow and pickled mustard on a brioche.
- Delicious bites and sips from The Jerk Shack, Mozart's Coffee Roasters, and more participating restaurants.
To wet your whistle, there will be beer from our sponsor FLIGHT by Yuengling, assorted wines from Postino, and other fun beverages.
We'll keep you up to date on all things Tailgate-related in a special editorial series of stories leading up to the event.
Lock in $60 VIP tickets, while they last, for the all-access experience and meet-and-greet. General Admission tickets start at $35.
Get your tickets now before they sell out, and we’ll see you on September 25.
The Tailgate is sponsored by FLIGHT by Yuengling, Mizzen+Main, Antone's Famous Po' Boys, NXT LVL Events, and more to be announced.