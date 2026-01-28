SECOND ACT
Aba's Chicago sister restaurant moves into luxe Austin shopping center
Austin’s Domain Northside is getting a new restaurant from a familiar group. Ēma, a Mediterranean and California-inspired concept by the team behind the famous South Congress restaurant Aba, will open Saturday, January 31. This is the second Austin restaurant from Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants.
Ēma means “mother” in Hebrew, while Aba means “father,” reflecting the complementary but distinct approaches between the two restaurants. While Aba leans toward a lively, evening-driven experience, Ēma is designed to evoke a Mediterranean summer day, with a lighter style of California cooking focused on vegetables, seafood, and mezze-style small plates meant for sharing.
With Ēma’s opening, Austin becomes the second city after Chicago to host both Ēma and Aba. In Austin, both restaurants are led by Chef Partner CJ Jacobson. At Ēma, his approach will emphasize brighter flavors, lighter preparations, and seasonal produce.
Ēma’s menu centers on mezze — small, shareable dishes meant to be ordered across the table — along with spreads, vegetables, and kebabs. Signature dishes named in a press release include sweet corn hummus, smoky whipped feta, crispy maitake mushrooms, octopus carpaccio, and grilled halloumi kebab.
Chef Partner CJ Jacobson leads both Aba and the newly opened Ēma in Austin.Photo by Jeff Marini
The bar program, overseen by Senior Beverage Manager Nicholas Berggren, follows the same lighter approach, featuring cocktails made with Mediterranean ingredients intended to complement daytime and early evening dining. Highlights include the Don Higo, made with Charanda rum, fig, coconut, Greek mountain tea, honey, and rosemary, along with a tequila yuzu espresso martini and a selection of zero-proof options.
Jacobson began his career as a professional volleyball player. His cooking first gained national attention through his appearances on Bravo’s Top Chef, and he later won Top Chef Duels in 2014. His cooking style emphasizes seasonal produce, balance, and lighter preparations.
Ēma will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, with weekend brunch, delivery, and carryout planned for a later date. Reservations open January 28 via OpenTable. The restaurant is located at 3120 Palm Way, Ste. 170.
Other nearby restaurants at Domain Northside include Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, North Italia, and Sixty Vines.