Major News for Manor
Austin suburb Manor gets its first-ever H-E-B — and it's a big one
Texas grocery Titan H-E-B is about to be serving a new city. The first-ever store in Manor is set to open at 13100 FM 973, Building 1, on October 22. Guests will be able to start shopping at 6 am.
The public is welcome on opening day for events and a gift bag giveaway for the "first several hundred in line."
According to a press release, this store is "101,000+" square feet; that's quite a bit bigger than the standard H-E-B, which is usually around 70,000 square feet. Still, it doesn't quite match the new 112,000-square-foot superstore that opened this September in Georgetown.
The release says the Manor store was "thoughtfully designed using contemporary Texas materials" and has standard H-E-B services like a pharmacy and curbside pickup, plus the less common fuel station and car wash.
Visitors will find the store at the northwest corner of FM 973 and Highway 290. That places it in the Manor Crossing Shopping Mall next to the View at Manor Crossing Apartments, the Home Depot, and other new builds. On either side of the development are Manor Rise Academy and a Walmart Supercenter.
“It’s always an honor and a privilege to open our first store in a new community, allowing us to serve even more Texans,” said H-E-B senior vice president for Central Texas Cathy Harm in a press release when crews broke ground in Manor. “We look forward to meeting our new customers and serving Manor with a wide assortment of products and services and the best H-E-B has to offer.”