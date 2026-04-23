News You Can Eat
A lauded Denver restaurant and free tacos move into Austin food news
This week in Austin food, we're talking about everything from the most casual tacos — including two chances to snack for free — to a chic new restaurant by way of Colorado. Finish it off with some old-fashioned sweets at Kilwin's, a Midwest favorite.
Openings and closings
Johnny and Kasie Curiel of the Colorado-based Fonda Fina Hospitality are bringing their signature Mexican restaurant to 1 Hotel Austin (96 Red River St.) this summer. Alteño Austin presents familial culinary traditions from Jalisco by way of Johnny's father. Menu items so far include pan de elote with huitlacoche butter, pollo a las brasas, huachinango zarandeado (live fire red snapper), and langosta al chileatole (lobster in thick soup). Curiel and Alteño's Denver flagship have garnered praise from the Michelin Guide, the James Beard Foundation, and Esquire Magazine, making this a very notable arrival.
The new restaurant will be earthy, with lots of plants.Rendering courtesy of Alteño Austin
Super Chilango, a food truck concept by Paul Sedillo, is starting its residency at Blue Owl Brewing (2400 E. Cesar Chavez St. #300) on May 5, Cinco de Mayo. To celebrate, Super Chilango will give away 1,000 free tacos, starting at 3 pm. There's no sign-up; just show up and get a taco. So far, there are only three menu items on display: suadero, carne asada, and carnitas. Sorry, vegetarians.
Midwest chocolate and ice cream shop Kilwins, known for its open kitchen and old-fashioned confectionery, has officially arrived in Austin almost year after it was announced. Austinites can find it at EastVillage, a new development in North Austin, at 3500 E. Parmer Ln., Ste. 3120. This is just the first for the franchise, with more locations to come.
Chocolates from Kilwins. Kilwins
Other news and notes
Texas Hill Country Wineries, a nonprofit that organizes several "passports" to help wine-lovers check new destinations off their list, is launching its first Summer Season Pass, the longest it's ever offered. From June 1 to August 31, visitors can bring their passport to more than 35 wineries at their own pace, where it'll get them complimentary tastings at up to four restaurants per day. If they choose to buy three bottles, the passport helps with that too, offering a 10 percent on the total purchase.
Austin's tiny and cool restaurant and wine bar Apt 115 is undergoing some renovations coinciding with its eighth anniversary. When it's done, there will be separate spaces for the wine bar and dining room, plus new menus by Chef Joshua van den Berg for à la carte offerings, a tasting experience, and the bar. Guests can still stop by while renovations are underway, and the final reveal will happen in early summer, a press release says.
Torchy's Tacos is celebrating its 20th anniversary at the Still Austin distillery (440 E. St. Elmo Rd., Ste. F) on April 24. Guests will be the first to try the Hill Country Sour, a collaborative cocktail combining “The Musician” Straight Bourbon Whiskey from Still Austin, lime juice, simple syrup, and sangria from Torchy’s. A frozen version will be exclusive to the event; after that, the non-frozen version will be available at Torchy's restaurants in Austin. Guests will also get a free taco — Chicken Fajita or Green Chile Pork — while supplies last, and one guest will win two tickets to see Maren Morris at ACL Live on April 30.