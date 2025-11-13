News You Can Eat
Cosmic's revamped space and fancy hot toddies warm up Austin food news
This week in Austin food news, we're enjoying some of the things that make Austin what it is: a beer garden party with the emphasis on "garden," a fancy hot toddy's menu, and a new steakhouse that aims for approachability. Well, that last one is inspired by New York. Texas can't have it all.
Openings and closings
From the duo behind Dan's Oysters comes VanHorn’s on November 13 — that makes three restaurants in less than three years. The new restaurant at 238 W. 2nd St. is inspired by New York steakhouses, but this one will be a lot more accessible. Guests should expect dry aged cuts seasoned with kosher salt and black pepper, then finished with drawn butter and more salt. There will also be a focus on turn-of-the-century cocktails. VanHorn's will open at 3 pm for lunch and dinner daily — no closing time is listed.
University of Texas at Austin students will have their caffeine and fancy drink needs met with a new Jo's Coffee, an eighth Austin location for the local brand. Of course, anyone can find it 701 W. 24th St. and enjoy its exclusive signature drink: The Longhorn with maple, peach, cinnamon, and whipped cream. This is the first time Jo's will accept Bevo Bucks, UT's campus currency. The West Campus location is open from 7 am to 9 pm daily.
Other news and notes
Hot toddy weather is upon us, and Kinda Tropical is practically wrapped in a wool blanket, ready to go. Although a standard hot toddy often features whiskey with honey and lemon, this seasonal menu goes beyond that. The Classic Toddy uses Bushmills or Jameson with a house toddy mix, the Bourbon Ginger Toddy uses Still Austin bourbon, and the Earl Grey Toddy uses either Empress Gin Italicus or Goslings Black Seal Rum and Gran Marnier. Then there are two Mexican hot chocolates, with or without mezcal, and an Irish coffee with a base by Texas Coffee Traders in Austin. Finally, there are three non-alcoholic teas: breakfast, earl grey, and jasmine.
It is frankly a bit hard to accept that Cosmic in South Austin would need any renovations, be it as it was one of the best outdoor spaces in all of Austin. But it's all good stuff: an expanded covered patio and "double-sized deck" according to a press release, plus a new seated bar, better bathrooms, improved landscaping (including an upgraded chicken coop) for "a completely new look and feel," and more. There's also a new window for walk-up service. From November 13-16, the bar and food truck park is celebrating with a four-day event series including food and drink specials, two-step lessons, live music, and more. Find out what's happening each day on Instagram.
Surprise, surprise. It's another batch of anniversary parties. It turns out that when fall is a popular time to open a restaurant, it's also a popular season for anniversaries:
- Desert Door, eight years, November 13-16: The sotol distillery in Driftwood is celebrating with $8 cocktails, plus trivia, live music, new flavors, and re-releases of past limited-edition creations. RSVP for free on Eventbrite.
- Home Slice Pizza, 20 years, November 15: The leading local pizza joint is hosting a carnival with games, concessions, and eating contests. The carnival benefits housing nonprofit Foundation Communities. RSVP for free on Eventbrite.
- Hotel Van Zandt, 10 years, November 15: The boutique hotel is hosting a "soiree" at its top floor restaurant, Geraldine's, featuring three musical acts: Madam Radar Girls Duo, Elijah Zane Band, and Donovan Keith. Reserve a table on OpenTable to secure a space. Guests are advised to "dress to the 10s."
- Stargazer Bar, 1 year, November 16: The new multipurpose bar is starting the day with a Pilates class, then offering a Shrinky Dinks craft session, pet photos, a skate jam, tattoos, standup comedy and more. It's also using the event to formally introduce its official food partner, Korean trailer Soul Seoul Soul. It's been parked at Stargazer since September, and is slinging fried chicken sandwiches, kimchi pork belly fried rice, and barbacoa cornbread. RSVP for free on Eventbrite, and sign up for individual events throughout the day.