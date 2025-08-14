Steakhouse news
Austin chef duo behind Bill's Oyster sears up new casual steakhouse
Although chefs Daniel Berg and Dylan Salisbury only opened their first restaurant two-and-a-half years ago, they're on a roll, welcoming a third concept this fall. VanHorn’s, a New York-inspired steakhouse at 238 W. 2nd St., will offer an "approachable" take on a classic dining style, says a press release.
Berg and Salisbury certainly seem to have found a pace that works for them — and it's fast. In April 2023, they launched the buzzy Bill's Oyster, followed by food truck spinoff Bill's Dips in October 2024 and Teddy’s Restaurant & Bar in November. They're calling the restaurant group Berg & Sons Hospitality — not to be confused with Houston's Berg Hospitality Group.
Berg is from New York, and spent a significant portion of his culinary career there. The steakhouse will carry on some of those traditions — including sourcing steaks from New York City’s Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, plus New York-inspired design by Johanna Barger and MMD Architecture — but the main narrative is about accessibility.
“With each of our restaurants, the vision has been to create a place where we would be personally excited to dine — in the case of VanHorn’s, that was a quintessential steakhouse experience in a beautiful setting,” said Berg in the release.
The dining room, bar, and patio will seat 95 guests, and feature warm lighting, wood, and leather details.
“Too often, steakhouses are associated with stuffy, corporate atmospheres with menus at price points too steep for regular dining," he specified. "We hope VanHorn’s will break tradition and become the neighborhood joint for locals: a place where guests can come in for a casual night out with friends or celebrate with a dry aged Porterhouse and Old-World red.”
Diners can expect a menu featuring prime dry aged cuts and signature dishes including braised lamb shepherd's pie and Dover sole. There will also be salads and sides built for sharing, plus a raw bar that changes with the seasons.
Burgers have always had a place on each Berg & Sons menu, and VanHorn's is also joining that tradition. (Perhaps this comes from Salisbury's experience as the executive sous chef and operation manager at Grub Burger Bar, which opened 22 locations with him onboard and was later acquired by Hopdoddy.)
On the beverage side, VanHorn's will serve "refined classic cocktails" and wines by the bottle at various price points.
“We’re excited to introduce Austin to VanHorn’s this fall and usher in a new generation of Texas steakhouse,” said Salisbury.