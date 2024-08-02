News You Can Eat
New doughnut ice cream sandwiches sweeten Austin food news
Everything in moderation, except Austin food. This week's crop of food news is basking in the glory of gluttony, with a hot dog eating contest and two different entries including ice cream sandwiches. Still, some of these events are months away, so there's plenty of opportunities to space things out.
Openings and closings
Gourmet Texas Pasta, which Austinites may recognize for its creatively flavored, dried pastas at local farmers markets, is going out of business and hosting an everything-must-go sale. The sale at 1100 Sam Bass Rd., Ste. 103 & 104 has already started and is running through August 7 from 9 am until 3 pm each day. A post on the business' Instagram page says the store is closing and production is pausing, and a comment by the business on another post says it's keeping its name and packaging. The last day to order is August 9.
ICYMI: Austinites familiar with Dallas' popular La Casita Bakeshop have a chance to stock up at the Loren Hotel Austin, which is stocking some treats as part of its monthly collaboration series. Throughout August, both locals and hotel guests can stop by for grab-and-go bakes like honey dulce de leche and strawberry guava and cream cheese quesitos.
Other news and notes
Ice cream cones for summer? Groundbreaking. For something really new, stop by Duck Donuts in Pflugerville and try the national chain's new doughnut ice cream sandwiches. These cheerful creations keep it simple, or as simple as so many stacked sugar products can be. The ice cream is always vanilla, the cake doughnuts are vanilla or chocolate, and the rolled topping is rainbow sprinkles or crushed Oreos. This is what playing with your food gets you.
Horseshoe Bay Resort, about an hour from Austin, has released tickets ($95 for adults, $37.50 for children) for its Saturday festivities at the 18th annual Wine, Dine & Jazz event on November 9. (The event is also held on November 8, but Friday's events and some on Saturday are exclusively for hotel guests.) Saturday's events include chef demos, a "sunset stroll" for Hill Country wine tastings, samples by local chefs, and live jazz. Participating chefs include Jo Chan of Bureau de Poste and Ali Clem of La Barbecue, both based in Austin. Tickets available at hsbresort.com.
Some people's Halloween decorations go up September 1, but one international Halloween barpop-up is already making preparations in early August. Black Lagoon is taking over King Bee from October 8-31 and mixing up a themed cocktail menu to match the spooky decor. Specific mixes haven't been shared yet, but sponsors include Lot 40 Rye, Fords Gin, Mezcal Union, Giffard Liqueurs, The House Of Lustau, Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur, and Bitter Queens Bitters.
A cocktail from a past iteration of Black Lagoon, visiting 35 cities in 2024.Photo courtesy of Black Lagoon
More sugar is in store on August 4, which is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Austin-based cookie delivery businessTiff's Treats is celebrating with free cookies for people who are willing to skip for them — literally, skip into the store. Those who comply from now until the big day will get a free cookie (chocolate chip or double chocolate chip, depending on the day), plus half off when ordering at least a dozen cookies. August 2 is also National Ice Cream Sandwich Day (who makes these up?), so Tiff's Treats is celebrating that day with buy-one-get-one Tiffwiches.
It's anything but a low-key Sunday this weekend at East 6th Street's Low Down Lounge, which is hosting a Summer Bash complete with live music and a hot dog-eating contest. The contest at 4:30 pm is presented by comedian Sawyer Stull and late-night San Marcos hot dog-makers at Keeter's Kitchen. Doors for the free event open at 2 pm, and folks who aren't going to stuff themselves with hot dogs can enjoy cajun snacks by D. Branch Boudin.