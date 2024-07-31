Fresh Festivities
Austin farmers market hosts August celebration with music and chef demos
Few things could make a weekend trip to the farmers market even better, but live music and free samples may just fit the bill. For those who wish the farmers market would come with more temporary tattoos, the Texas Farmers' Market (TFM) is hosting a weekend of festivities August 10 and 11 that are fit for the whole family.
The event, a celebration of National Farmers Market Week, also includes children's activities and even chef demos, which will feature an appearance by Elementary chef and owner Colter Peck (who competed with Comedor's Phillip Speer at the market in 2023). Both TFM locations — the Saturday market at the Bell District in Cedar Park and the Sunday market at Mueller — will have special programming as part of the weekend-long event.
Here’s the full lineup of events:
Saturday, August 10th at Bell District
9 am to 1 pm
- Live music from the Ange K Band
- Back-to-school crafts and storytime at the Cedar Park Library
- Face painting with Leandra Rigdon
- Market chef demo with free samples (while supplies last)
Sunday, August 11th at Mueller
10 am to 2 pm
- Live music from DJ Sunset
- Temporary tattoo station
- Special guest chef demo with Colter Peck of Elementary (while supplies last)
The family-friendly event will not only serve as a local nod to National Farmers Market Week, but also as a celebration of the market’s recent milestones, particularly in Cedar Park. Longtime market-goers may remember TFM’s Saturday market previously took place at Lakeline Mall. In May, the market relocated to the new Bell District, a mixed-use development with restaurants, retail, residences, and a 16-acre park. The area will also be the home to the newly designed multi-story Cedar Park Library, opening this fall.
“Over the last year, our markets have seen incredible growth and exciting developments, like the relocation of our Saturday market to the new Bell District in Cedar Park,” states Laura McDonald, executive director of Texas Farmers’ Market. “[This week] is the perfect time to showcase some of our non-profit organization’s milestones and celebrate with our staff, vendors, and community.”
The Texas Farmers’ Market is held at 200 South Bell Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613, every Saturday and at 2006 Philomena St. Austin, TX 78723, on Sundays. Learn more about the event, plus more year-round markets and vendors at texasfarmersmarket.org.