News You Can Eat
A BBQ feast and Southern ice creams bring charm to Austin food news
Southern themes are popping up in this week's food news, whether it's a grand opening for a chicken salad chain, seasonal ice cream flavors using Texas ingredients, or a barbecue feast. But if an escape's what you want, we've also got a North Pole-worthy bar pop-up, groceries from Italy, tunes from Ireland, and a Mexican fajita board.
Openings and closings
A Southern chain just moved into Austin proper for the first time: Chicken Salad Chick, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is open now, but will host its official grand opening celebration August 26 at 1000 East 41st St. As the name implies, this fast-casual restaurant specializes in chicken salad. It has more than a dozen "flavors" of chicken salad — such as hickory smoked barbecue or Olivia's Old South with sweet pickles and egg — plus sides, soups, and salads. The first 100 guests in line on the grand opening day will win free chicken salad for a year.
Don't panic, but we're about to use the "c" word. Christmas is coming already at The Eleanor and 150 other bars around the country, where the Miracle on 5th Street bar pop-up will move in for the holidays. Get ready for extremely over-the-top decor, cozy cocktails, and a lot of customer demand from November 17 through December 31. The pop-up is returning to Austin this year with some new drinks, past favorites, tropical additions, and festive new "giftable" glassware.
This bar is for serious Christmas lovers. Photo by Robert Lerma
Other news and notes
A South Lamar pizzeria and wine lounge is now offering imported Italian grocery items. Pizzeria Sportiva (also known as Bella Lounge, especially during the "speakeasy" evening hours) is now stocking must-haves like Illy coffee, olives, olive oil, sweet peppers, torrone (nougat candy), biscotti, cannoli shells, and more. Grab a bottle of wine on one rack, several snacks on the other, and get ready to continue la festa at home.
Live music on Sixth Street can be a mixed bag, but guests are in good hands at the Dead Rabbit pub, which is partnering with Meanwhile Brewing Co. for a weekly music series. Meanwhile on Mondays will run every week from 7:30-9 pm, pairing tunes by local Americana, pop, and country artists with a $20 pitcher of Meanwhile Pilsner. The next band to play are The Yokes, on August 18, specializing in Irish pub songs, sea shanties, and maritime and other Celtic-inspired styles.
We can concede that National Fajita Day is a marketing trick, but if it leads to a Mexican meat sampler, it's irreproachable. On August 18, Verdad True Modern Mexican is serving up trays stacked with three ounces each of prime steak and organic chicken fajitas, two jumbo garlic shrimp, red and cilantro rice, refried black beans, pico de gallo, salsa tatemada, guacamole, and heirloom corn or flour tortillas, all for $35. The deal will be available after 4 pm.
This fajitas sampler is great for sharing.Photo courtesy of VERDAD True Modern Mexican
The local ingredient savants at Lick Honest Ice Creams have developed a new spread of seasonal flavors, which will launch August 22. Back Porch Iced Tea is based on a blend of black tea from local tea shop the Steeping Room and Paula’s Texas Lemon & Grapefruit liqueurs; Fig & Fromage uses house-made fig jam and Fromage Blanc, both sourced locally; Caramel Corn accents sweet corn ice cream with buttery caramel swirls; and Apple Butter Crisp combines spiced apple butter, coconut milk ice cream, and gluten-free streusel for a vegan-friendly treat.
The Texas Food & Wine Alliance always has fun events lined up, but one dinner stands out thanks to the partner restaurant's stellar reputation — and a change in pace from its usual fare. LeRoy & Lewis BBQ is serving a four-course feast August 26, featuring smoked hors d'oeuvres, a citrusy summer salad with focaccia and "Cowboy Butter" (usually with garlic, lemon zest, and some spice), smoked chicken with veggie sides, and a peach praline upsidedown cake. Believe it or not, there will be vegetarian options. Tickets also include a welcome cocktail from Tito's Handmade Vodka, and wines from Wine For The People and William Chris Vineyards. There are still tickets ($215.70) left on Eventbrite at the time of this article's publication, but prospective guests should probably act soon.