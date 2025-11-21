News You Can Eat
Big BBQ opening and a gumbo contest get rustic in Austin food news
This week, chickens are coming home to roost; restaurants we know are expanding have finally settled into their permanent spaces, an artist starts a classy residency, and gumbo-lovers continue an annual Thanksgiving tradition.
Openings and closings
A big barbecue restaurant we've had our eye on for more than a year is finally open in Wimberley. Neon Armadillo, a 30,000-square-foot restaurant at city center The Junction (9595 RR 12), was a food truck as it prepared for its brick-and-mortar opening. It serves "Tex-Mex BBQ through a sustainable and regenerative lens," in a press release's words, plus sides, salads, bowls, cocktails, and more. Despite how the colorful interior looks, the food and outdoor spaces are still right at home in the Hill Country. Operating hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm.
Neon Armdaillo has plenty of outdoor seating and practical menu options.Photo by Chad Wadsworth
JewBoy Sliders, a popular burger joint with some Jewish and West Texan twists, has opened its fifth location, this time on the University of Texas at Austin campus. Owner Mo Pittle used to work as a bouncer at Cain & Abel’s (907 W. 24th St.), but now he's returned as a restaurateur with small burgers, fries, latkes, flautas, and more. Hours as displayed on Toast are Tuesdays through Fridays from 5 pm to 1 am, and Saturdays from noon to 1 am.
This summer Konbini, a sushi restaurant that adds in some Coastal Mexican elements, started as a pop-up within the artsy cocktail bar Papercut. It's now open in its new space behind the bar (908 E. 5th St.) in its full capacity. That means the same speakeasy atmosphere and great sushi by the team behind Tare, but in a more permanent space. If Papercut is open, so is Konbini; operating hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 pm to midnight, and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 pm to 1 am. Sunday hours are coming soon.
Even a hotdog with pickled veggies at Konbini is fancy and fun.Photo courtesy of Konbini
Other notes
In the age of AI image generation, one fancy Austin bar is going human-powered at "Illustrator Tea." Goldie's at Austin Proper Hotel will host local fashion illustrator Stephanie Jimenez Schiller of Vogue Vignette for an afternoon tea service one Friday each month, where she will draw guests' portraits. The next dates include Holiday Tea on December 19 and January 16, which will feature festive tea and treats. Tickets ($110-128) are available via OpenTable.
These dainty tea snacks and soft illustration are tasty to the eye.Photo courtesy of Austin Proper Hotel
Austinites who would be thankful for something Lousiana-flavored to eat can find it at BT’s Gumbo Cookoff at Armadillo Den on Sunday, November 23. The competition will raise funds for Operation Turkey, a nonprofit that delivers Thanksgiving meals. The Louisiana Surf Department will provide live music and restaurants and chefs around town will provide their unique takes on gumbo for guests to try and vote on. There will also be a judges panel including Chef Chad Radford from on-site food truck Strut & Dorothy; Radford just won the 2025 35th annual World Gumbo Championship in Louisiana this fall. Tickets will be availalbe at the door (cooking starts at 10 am with judging at 2:30 pm) for whatever donation guests choose to give.