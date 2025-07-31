News You Can Eat
Elgin pastries and build-your-own bibimbap pop up in Austin food news
Ephemera is the name of the game in Austin's food scene this summer. Locals are looking for snacks that stimulate their sense of novelty, and restaurants have got them, including a pastry case takeover by an Elgin coffee shop, a Korean Cinema Series with a build-your-own bibimbap station, and the return of a fun Halloween cocktail tradition.
Openings and closings
Austin Oyster Co., a local pop-up since 2020, is working on its new brick-and-mortar home at 2502 E. Cesar Chavez St. and keeping up the good eats around town in the meantime. For oyster-loving chefs looking for work, the company has posted on food and beverage job board Poached that it's searching for a chef de cuisine for the new spot. It sounds like things at the new restaurant are still fluid, since the owners is looking for a candidate who will "work with ownership to shape the restaurant's culinary identity." The Austin American-Statesman reports that the restaurant will open by the end of 2025.
Soon Austinites won't need to wait to see Austin Oyster Co. at events.Austin Oyster Co./Facebook
Tómalo Grill, formerly the takeout window at Mexican restaurant Balacar, took over and rebranded the space after a personnel change. Now the takeout window itself is reopening along with a new agave lounge. Guests can order breakfast burritos, tacos, snacks, and drinks to-go, Thursdays through Saturdays from 8 am to noon. Tómalo Agave Lounge is open in the upstairs area with around 80 agave-based spirits, according to a press release. Both are located at 44 East Ave. #100.
Austin is a hotspot for spooky cocktail bars around Halloween, and things are already gearing up again for return visitor Black Lagoon. It'll take over King Bee at 1906 E. 12th St. for the month of October. Last year's menu was based on tiki drinks, but so far there's no hints as to what might be on the 2025 menu, which is entirely revamped. Ooh, the unexpected! So scary.
Other news and notes
Otoko's executive chef, Yoshi Okai, has been very busy; while the Austin restaurant launched lab-grown salmon as a menu item (for as long as the Texas legislature will let it happen) Okai was in Aspen launching a new concept called Hai Sí. The new restaurant combines "Japanese artistry with Spanish soul in a subterranean izakaya," and as much as Austinites could use an excuse to get out of the heat, two dishes will be available here: the temaki hand roll with jamón (ham), boquerones (Spanish white anchovies), shiso (herb), tamari (Japanese soy sauce), and umeboshi (pickled ume fruit); and "reimagined" fried olives stuffed with edamame. Austinites can try them at Watertrade, Otoko's cocktail bar.
Speaking of snacks from out of town, Elgin's Lo-Fi Coffee House & Studio is stopping by Paperboy East for a "pastry case takeover" on Saturday, August 2. For one day, from 8 am until sold out, the pastry case will offer key lime and blueberry kouign-amann, cheddar and herb scones, and morning buns. Pastry-lovers torn between routine and trying something new should keep an eye on Paperboy's Instagram for more takeovers in the continuing series.
Korean restaurant Oseyo is starting a new tradition Saturday, August 2: the Korean Cinema Series. The inaugural screening will be the 2023 romance Past Lives. Instead of popcorn, guests can take part in a "Build Your Own Bibi" bar, where they'll create their own bibimbap (rice mixed with lots of toppings). The experience will run every Saturday from 8:30-10 pm, and there will be a "reverse happy hour" with different themes each time. The event series will donate 10 percent of ongoing sales to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and World Central Kitchen.
Mighty Fine Burgers is taking some time between flipping patties to seek life advice, starting with a Texas music legend. Ray Benson, frontman of the Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel, is partnering with the local burger brand for an August special, available August 4 and modeled after his own order: a double smashed patty with cheese, ketchup, mayo, jalapeños, grilled onions, raw onions, lettuce, and tomato. He'll also appear in a Mighty Fine commercial to give "tips on how to be 'Mighty Fine.'"
Ray Benson is sharing his personal Mighty Fine order.Photo courtesy of Mighty Fine Burgers
Gati, a vegan, Thai ice cream and coffee shop, is taking a big step and diluting its sugar content with breakfast and lunch daily from 8 am to 2 pm. The new menu items are inspired by Chef Jam Sanitchat's visits to Australia, Oaxaca, Paris, Singapore, as well as Thailand, her original home. Everything is gluten-free and can be made vegetarian; "several" dishes can also be made vegan. Menu items include mushroom congee, maple pecan peach waffles, laksa (Singaporean noodle curry), seasonal oatmeal bars with warm milk, and vegan biscuits with seasonal jam, lemon curd, or pandan custard.