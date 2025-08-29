News You Can Eat
New sports bar and multi-course meals score big in Austin food news
Whether local foodies' idea of a good time is enjoying a multi-course meal or housing snacks while watching college football, Austin restaurants have them covered. Also on this week's list are a Vietnamese restaurant closure and a place to get beer with music lovers in the middle of the day.
Openings and closings
Victory Lap is taking a — well, a celebratory second go-around. Almost exactly two years ago, the stylish college sports bar opened on West 24th Street, and now it's opening a second Austin location. It's located at 85 Rainey St. and will officially open Saturday, August 30 — just in time for the Texas vs. Ohio State game the same day. (Victory Lap's only non-Austin bar is in Columbus, Ohio, so either way the business is winning.)
It takes a lot of work to run a restaurant, and a local food family is scaling back to keep up. The owners of Vietnamese restaurant PhoNatic posted on Facebook that the restaurant's Cedar Park and Round Rock locations are both at the end of their days. Cedar Park is already closed, and Round Rock will be open through September 14. "As our children grow older (and us, too!) we aren’t necessarily slowing down, but we are shifting our focus and energy to our family grocery business as Pat’s parents head into their retirement years," they wrote. However, the Anderson Lane location will stay open, along with Pho Saigon on North Lamar and Lee’s Kitchen & Cocktails in Westlake.
The big day is almost here: Waterloo Records will complete its move the street to a bigger space with several improvements, including a bar for beer, wine, and coffee. A press release confirms that an opening celebration will be held on Saturday, August 30, from 9 am to 9 pm. There will also be DJ sets, concert ticket giveaways, "gear and swag," and a UT tailgate out back with snacks by local food and beverage brands.
Other news and notes
Deluxe ramen restaurant Sazan Ramen is launching a pop-up bar in its own space, offering a five-course hand roll and noodles menu for $39. The base menu for Rollies will feature bluefin tuna, ocean trout, hamachi, and unagi hand rolls (with non-standard ingredients like fresno chili, pear, and special sauces), plus a chef's choice from a rotating list of seasonal ramens. Diners can also add a snow crab dish with dashi garlic butter, Hokkaido scallops, and sake and whisky pairings. The pop-up will operate Tuesdays through Sundays at 5 pm, 6:30 pm, and 8 pm seatings. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.
Speaking of multi-course meals, Austin Restaurant Weeks are kicking off Friday, August 29, and running until September 14. More than 80 restaurants are building affordable prix fixe menus for $25, $50, or $75, usually with their most popular dishes on display. Some of the proceeds will go to the Central Texas Food Bank. For inspiration on which experiences to choose, check out this short collection of new and noteworthy participating restaurants.