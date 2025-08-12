Crash Course
87 local eateries make prix fixe menus for Austin Restaurant Weeks
Multi-course dining feels like the height of fanciness, but Austinites may be surprised at what they can get for the cost of a few cocktails. That's especially true during Austin Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide initiative that asks restaurants to prepare special prix fixe menus for as low as $25, encouraging diners to try new local restaurants. The deals will be available from August 29 to September 14.
Restaurants are given the creative freedom to make whatever menus they want; all Restaurant Weeks does is ask them to commit to a standard pricing structure. Lunch or brunch are $25, and dinner can be $50 or $75. Beverages including cocktails, beer, and wine can also be added.
In addition to drumming up business for local eateries, Restaurant Weeks will benefit the Central Texas Food Bank by donating a portion of the cost of each meal. Plus, cocktails that cost $12, will result in a $2 donation, while all glasses of wine or beer add a $1 donation.
So far, 83 Austin restaurants have signed up (including a small number of duplicates from restaurants with multiple locations). Many of them have yet to nail down a menu, but here are CultureMap's top 5 places to consider based on recent news:
- Bureau de Poste: Why make an adventure out of Restaurant Weeks? The building this charming French restaurant resides in won a prestigious architecture award this year, specifically for being so welcoming and connected to neighbors. Grab an omelette (if it's on the menu), go grocery shopping, and pick up a new book all on the same lot.
- Café Largesse: This new café combines Spanish, French, and Latin American flavors with an emphasis on hospitality. The restaurant's specialty is Spanish-style pizzas, and no visit is complete without a visit to the wine bar.
- Electric Gravy: By the team behind popular Chinese restaurant Old Thousand, this new Indian restaurant adds its own color to the street cuisine of Mumbai. Creative cocktails are a big part of the restaurant's mission.
- Gusto Italian Kitchen: Supporting the community is the main purpose of Restaurant Weeks, so folks should consider stopping by this restaurant that has just temporarily closed to renovate after a car struck the building. Gusto has been in town since 2012, and diners love the meatballs.
- Siti: This new Southeast Asian restaurant by Chef Laila Bazahm replaces Poeta at the Frances Modern Inn. It also follows up the effort that really cemented Bazahm's reputation as a great Austin chef, El Raval.
Cities across the country have their own Restaurant Weeks, but they're not all at the same time, nor do they all have the same rules. People who think San Antonio restaurants are worth traveling for (they are) can stop by now through August 23 to take advantage of their Restaurant Weeks, too.