News You Can Eat
Caribbean eats and frozen desserts bring the party in Austin food news
The restaurant industry is a web of relationships, especially in a constantly growing city like Austin. In this week's food news, we have lots of sister restaurants opening and closing, an exciting pop-up repping Austin overseas, and a pastry chef coalition tasked with cooling locals down with sweets, among other collaborative efforts.
Openings and closings
The wait is almost over for fans of Caribbean food, who have been waiting since January for Twin Isle to open. The restaurant is set to open at 1401 Rosewood Ave. on September 1. Foodies are looking forward to having dishes from Trinidad and Tobago, not just because they're not exactly everyday fare in Austin, but also because they already fell in love with Chef Janelle Romeo's cooking at Shirley's Trini Cuisine. Twin Isle has not shared hours of operation yet.
Although Irish pub the Dead Rabbit has been a smashing success since its 2024 opening, its nextdoor sister restaurant Neighbourhood Café had a shorter lifespan. Taking its place at 204 E. 6th St., the Dead Rabbit has announced a new Irish café called Grá Mór, meaning "big love." Warm and comforting are big themes in a release about the new spot; check back for more details from CultureMap tomorrow. Grá Mór will be open daily from 8 am to 9 pm.
Gusto Italian Kitchen has been (partially) knocked down, but it's getting up again. A statement from Flavor Hospitality Group's "chief flavor officer," Cameron Lockley, explains that on August 3 a car struck the front of the building, causing "significant structural damage" but no injuries. The restaurant is temporarily closed for renovations. As of August 5, Lockley estimated that will take about two weeks. If diners are getting déjà vu, it's because this has happened before, and the restaurant will now have new limestone benches to separate the street and the building. (Sit at your own risk, we guess.) Lockley encourages fans of the restaurant to visit Gusto's nextdoor sister restaurant, Gracia Mediterranean (4800 Burnet Rd., Ste. 450) in the meantime.
Other news and notes
Unless they plan on buying a plane ticket, Austinites won't be able to do much about this but boast about it — and that's enough for many. Our city's Michelin-starred InterStellar BBQ is visiting London for a pop-up at Electric Bar & Diner at The Ned from September 5 until October 5. If readers have friends in London, they can share this Time Out article offering more details.
Aba, one of Austin's trendiest restaurants, is hopping aboard the spritz train this summer, offering a customizable "spritz tower" with the guest's choice of eight of the following cocktails: the classic Aperol Spritz; the Hugo Spritz with elderflower, mint; and the Greek G&T with Stray Dog Gin, lemon, and simple syrup. The food menu also has a couple of new seasonal dishes (grilled peach stracciatella and a Texas peach biscuit) and Aba is donating $1 from each Thirst Trap (Aperol Spritz variation) and Unplugged mocktail to Austin LGBTQIA+ organization Out Youth.
It's a pastry chef party at Holiday on Saturday, August 9, as some of the city's best come together to show off their best cold eats at the second annual Frozen Treat Fest. The event starts at 7:30 pm and runs until sold out. Tickets ($30) will be available at the door, and sales will benefit Central Texas refugee nonprofit American Gateways. Last year's event sold out, so visitors may want to arrive early. From a press release, guests can expect:
- Tamarindo Snow Cone by Chef Reyna Vazquez of Veracruz All Natural and Veracruz Fonda and Bar
- Peaches and Cream Ice Cream Cake by Chef Jam Sanitchat of Thai Fresh and Gati
- Tiny Ice Cream Cone with Doenjang Black Sesame Swirl Ice Cream by James Beard Nominee Laura Sawicki of Oseyo
- Honey semifreddo with blueberry mint compote and toasted pine nuts by Peter Klein of Holiday
- Plus more treats from Foliepop’s, Este, Bufalina, Olamaie, Mercado Sin Nombre, Loca D'oro
Folks who want an excuse to get out of town and over to Gruene, a historic district in New Braunfels, have that during "Gruene Gives Back," a district-wide event that will donate 15 percent of sales from the following businesses to flood relief efforts:
- Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar
- Mozie’s
- The Grapevine
- Cantina del Rio
- Cotton Eyed Joe’s
- Gruene General Store
- Red & Gruene Christmas Shop
- The Great Texas Pecan Candy Company
- Dancing Bear
Great recipes tend to evolve, and Chef Eric Silverstein, owner of The Peached Tortilla, has updated his cookbook with a new cover, new images inside, and some content "tweaks." To celebrate, the restaurant's neighbor Birdhouse Books will host a dinner on Thursday, August 14, from 5:30-7 pm. Tickets ($50) include a copy of The Peached Tortilla: Modern Asian Comfort Food From Tokyo to Texas, dinner (dan dan noodles and a build-your-own bowl bar featuring toppings from the book), a Margarita de Peached, sparkling water, and a Q&A session between Silverstein and Birdhouse Books owner Abby Strite.