News You Can Eat
YouTuber's new eatery and chef sundaes get technical in Austin food news
Austin's food scene is generally pretty laid-back, but this week's food news includes a very calculated fried chicken recipe, a vote of confidence for a local barbecue truck, and unique sundae combos with great vegan and gluten-free ingredients.
Openings and closings
Internet-famous Austin chef Joshua Weissman will open his first restaurant, Ben & Lynn’s, at 2600 E. Cesar Chavez St. on Saturday, September 12. Ben & Lynn's will show off Weissman's Texas-style fried chicken as the centerpiece of the menu. In one of the YouTuber's most popular videos, he claims to rival the fried chicken sandwich from Popeyes, so suffice it to say viewers are already curious. One signature item will top a fried chicken sandwich with housemade pickles and signature sauce, while another menu item will be dipped in Texas wildflower honey and gochujang, with Fresno chile and garlic.
An up-and-coming barbecue truck now has a permanent home and a readers' choice win under its belt. Good BBQ Company moved into its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at Lake Travis (3519 B N. FM 620) in July. The truck opened on East 12th Street a year ago, and now Austin Monthly and Austin American-Statesman readers have named it the best food truck in town.
Other news and notes
The City of Austin has awarded $102,000 to 34 "organizations focused on food access, climate action, and community resilience," according to a city newsletter. Those organizations include Austin Independent school District (AISD), the Green Corn Project for low-income community gardens, Partners for Education, Agriculture & Sustainability (PEAS), food delivery service Sunday Lunchbox, and more. Readers can learn more about the community initiatives (and possibly get involved) here.
The popular New Braunfels tradition Wurstfest — like Oktoberfest, with a focus on beer, sausages, and live music — will host its 65th year of festivities from November 6-15. This year, the Weingarten will serve more German wine, which guests can enjoy with paired cheeses from cheese shop Otto's. Guests can save money by purchasing tickets online instead of at the gate. Online admission costs $15 for Fridays and Sundays, and $25 for Saturdays. Gate prices are $5 more. Admission is free Mondays through Thursdays, and children 12 and under always enter for free. Everyone can visit for free after 3 pm Sunday, November 15.
From now through Halloween, some of the city's most celebrated chefs will join Chef Jam Sanitchat at Gati to make signature sundaes with vegan, gluten-free ice cream (and adhering to those restrictions themselves, too). Philip Speer of Comedor and Garage Pizza is kicking off the two-month series with banana cinnamon ice cream, espresso hazelnut chocolate bark, hazelnut crumble, vegan dulce de leche, and a wafer. That will be available at both Gati locations from September 1-14. Other chefs on the lineup include Jay Huang of Nomade Cocina and Lucky Robot, Amanda Rockman of Rockman Coffee + Bakeshop, and Laura Sawicki of Horn Dogs Hot Doggeria. Also, Sanitchat's other restaurant, Thai Fresh, is celebrating its 18th anniversary on September 6 with free ice cream and more.