Food and Wine Funds
Texas Food & Wine Alliance opens applications for its largest grants yet
Texas' food and beverage businesses could get a significant financial boost from the Texas Food & Wine Alliance (TFWA) — in fact, it's the prestigious organization's largest-ever distribution. However, prospective recipients of the 2025 Culinary Grant Program, offering a combined $175,000, will have to apply first. Applications will open Tuesday, August 19, and close September 20.
People across the state are eligible to apply: that includes "chefs, farmers, artisan producers, distillers, nonprofits, and culinary businesses whose work demonstrates both innovation and community impact," according to a press release. Both restaurants and individuals can receive funding, and there is no limitation on where in Texas they need to be located. Some funds are already earmarked for Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston.
Grant amounts vary widely from $2,500-$50,000, and recipients aren't limited to one award. The grants cap out at a total of $95,500 in grants provided by sponsors for specific kinds of businesses, and $79,500 in general open-pool funds for the remainder of recipients.
This is the 13th year that TFWA is offering its Grant Program. Awards will be granted by an anonymous panel of independent culinary professional and community judges who serve two year terms.
“Every year, we are blown away by the creativity and community-minded spirit of Texas’ culinary leaders,” said TFWA board president Jessica Sanders. “This year’s record-breaking grant pool is a testament to our mission — to champion innovation, support independent businesses, and invest in the future of food and beverage across Texas.”
TFWA has shared the names and purposes of the named grants for 2025. Descriptions here are shortened for readability:
- The Favor Delivery Grants for Local Restaurants ($10,000): For a local restaurant or food truck that gives back to the community.
- The H-E-B Grant Supporting Diversity and Inclusion ($5,000): Open to applicants in the greater San Antonio area that prioritize education, diversity, and inclusion.
- The Luck, Texas Grant for Food Education and Access ($20,000): For an applicant that further food access or agricultural education in their community.
- The Luck Family Community Builders Grant ($20,000): For an applicant that builds community resilience and fosters a spirit of exemplary connection with their neighborhood.
- The Tito's Handmade Vodka Entrepreneur Grants ($20,000 total; $5,000 each in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Houston): For one entrepreneur (age 21 and up) in each area who has pursued their business dream despite setbacks.
- Les Dames d’Escoffier Austin Supporting Women in Business Grant ($5,000): Provides seed funding or business support for a woman-owned or led culinary business in the Austin area.
- Les Dames d’ Escoffier Dallas Supporting Women in Business Grant ($3,000): Provides seed funding or business support for a woman-owned or led culinary business in the Dallas area.
- The Gina Burchenal Grant ($5,000): Awarded to a woman-owned or led organization, named after former TFWA President and former Austin chef/caterer Gina Burchenal.
- The Shari Braly Grant for Emerging Woman Restaurateur ($5,000): For an emerging woman-owned restaurant or food-truck, named after long-time Austin restaurateur and founder of Cherry Creek Catfish Co. Shari Braly.
- The Jeff Conarko Grant for Sustainability ($2,500): For an applicant that demonstrates commitment to sustainable and traceable practices, named after co-founder of Con’Olio Oils & Vinegars Jeff Conarko.
For inspiration, applicants can browse past recipients at texasfoodandwinealliance.org. Austin recipients in 2024 were Better Say Grace, Mercardo Sin Nombre, Farmshare Austin, Eden East Farm, Antonelli's Cheese, Independence Brewing, Texas Iberico, and Community Vegan.
Prospective awardees can join an information session before submitting their application. There are virtual online sessions scheduled for August 25 from 6-7 pm, and September 4, from 1-2 pm. There's also an in-person meeting at Austin Public Library's Carver Branch (1161 Angelina St.) on September 15 from 4-6 pm.
Awards will be announced at the 2025 Culinary Grant Awards Gala, presented by H-E-B, in Austin on December 11. The venue has not yet been named.