Prix Fixe Paradise
First standalone Fredericksburg Restaurant Week brings menu deals, events
The "restaurant weeks" initiative is spreading across Central Texas, with Fredericksburg claiming its own dates. Fredericksburg Restaurant Week, previously an expansion of San Antonio's initiative, is now its own event running from May 4-10.
No matter what city it's in, the restaurant weeks format sets up inexpensive prix fixe dinners as an incentives for diners to try new restaurants and new dishes. Austin and San Antonio each have their own initiatives, but the dates don't necessarily overlap, making this a fun excuse to go to a new city; the Fredericksburg initiative sounds like it'll especially drive visitors looking for a less-pricey Hill Country adventure.
Participating restaurants will be found at fbgfoodandwine.com. However, it looks like that announcement hasn't been made yet.
In addition to the prix fixe menus, Fredericksburg Restaurant Week will offer exclusive dining events and collaborations, a press release says. It starts May 5 with Tacos y Margs at Hill & Vine, pairing food and drinks at tasting stations. Then on May 6 there's the Austin Street Block Party with more bites and live music, followed by East Side Flights & Bites at Elk & Main on May 7 and Smoke & Fire with El Quincho and Eaker Barbecue on May 8.
Fredericksburg Restaurant Weeks also doubles as a preview of the Tex-Mex BBQ Fest, with a kickoff May 9 at Leroy’s TexMex BBQ. Guests can expect barbecue, live music, and traditionally distilled desert spirits.
Finally, a pair of eateries are open in a new capacity for the week. Stout’s Signature at Grape Creek Vineyards and K Bistro at K Estate, which are usually only for wine club members, will be open to the public.
The Fredericksburg Food & Wine Festival is the organizer of Fredericksburg Restaurant Week. The organization says the new initiative is meant to complement the festival and July Preview Week.
“Fredericksburg has become a true culinary destination, and Restaurant Week is a way to celebrate the chefs, restaurants, and hospitality that make our town a wine and culinarydestination,” said Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Jim Mikula in the release. “It’s a chance for guests to experience the diversity of Fredericksburg’s dining scene while building
excitement for the Fredericksburg Food & Wine Festival later this year.”