Georgian News
Round Rock has 2 new Georgian businesses: a grocer and a restaurant
Round Rock residents who love Georgian cuisine have had some great luck recently, with both a grocery store and a restaurant opening in November. The restaurant, Nikala, opened November 1 at 1205 Round Rock Ave. Qvevri Market opened at 1205 Round Rock Ave. #113 in October, but held a grand opening celebration in November. Both have been gaining steam online since.
Nikala already has great online reviews, and people are loving the khinkali, a type of soup dumpling. The restaurant offers them with beef and pork, halal beef, cheese, and lamb, plus a fried version. Of course, Georgia's most famous dish, khachapuri (bread "boats" filled with cheese), are on the menu, along with assorted pkhali (a vegetable and walnut spread), kebab, soups, stews, and more.
Guests can also try a selection of Georgian wines featuring Saperavi grapes, plus imported beer and nonalcoholic drinks like Natakhtari tarragon lemonade. Desserts include pelamushi — grape jelly with walnuts — plus some more widely known selections like a chocolate tart and a Napoleon.
The restaurant is family-owned and has staff straight from Georgia. The team offers generational recipes, plus "live cultural touches, and the taste of true Georgian heritage."
Nikala is open daily from noon to 9 except Mondays, when it opens at 4 pm.
Qvevri Market is still setting up its website, but has been active on social media, showing off some of its most popular goods. It carries most of what shoppers would expect to see from a specialty grocery store: cheese, cured meats and fish, desserts, candy, preserves, seasonings, coffee, tea, and more.
Some of the more distinct finds are churchkhela, nuts dipped in fruit juice and hung to dry; pelmeni, meat dumpings; Georgian lemonades, beer, and wine. If shoppers are looking for a product they don't see on the shelves, Qvevri encourages them to reach out and request it.
The grocery store posted December 19 that orders totaling more than $100 will come with a small gift during the holiday season while supplies last. The store also offers a birthday deal for 10 percent off.
Qvervri is open daily from 10:30 am to 9:30 pm.