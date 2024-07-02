Organic Ranch
Recently opened winery claims Fredericksburg's first organic certification
When the Halter Ranch vineyard announced its expansion into Texas, it received a mixed welcoming from Austinites can't stand another California transplant as well as those who like a progressive winery regardless of its provenance. This news will likely engender a similar response: it's now the first certified organic vineyard in Fredericksburg.
That's according to the vineyard itself, anyway — no one else seems to have shown up to challenge the claim yet. Although Texas is lousy with "organic" wines, this certification by a third party, California’s Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF), proves it to consumers.
This is similar to organic produce sold in grocery stores, and in fact uses the same standards as the United States Department of Agriculture. From CCOF's website, certified organic products "must contain at least 95 percent organic ingredients and meet USDA organic production, handling, and labeling standards." In Halter Ranch's claims, this means 100 percent organic grapes.
CCOF uses a six-step certification process that includes a submitted "Organic System Plan" and annual site inspections for as long as the winery chooses to renew its certification. It also means that each product the winery develops needs to be pre-approved by the nonprofit organization.
"Organic farming requires many inspections and audits, but most importantly, it requires patience,” said Halter Ranch winemaker Kevin Sass in a press release. “All geographical environments are different and, with careful evaluation, we hope to produce an outstanding wine representative of Hill Country terroir."
Halter Ranch's next frontier will be growing Blanc du Bois grapes, with planting starting "this month" according to the release sent June 26. This varietal is native to the southern United States, and is especially favored for white wine in Texas. Sass plans to use the first harvest to make a sparkling wine.
The winery's Paso Robles location — its home base — was already certified organic in 2023. That certification was one of the main points of interest in its Texas opening in 2024. Also of note were an onsite restaurant and, interestingly, sculptures from the private collection of Swiss philanthropist, conservationist, and Halter Ranch owner Hansjörg Wyss.
Now, the question on many minds: Is organic growing actually better? The answer is inconclusive. General consensus among groups like the Mayo Clinic and colleges like Harvard is that there's little to no reliable evidence proving that organic produce is healthier than non-organic produce. Similarly, the sustainability benefits are situational, and produce variable yields; However, it is generally agreed that organic farming practices applied effectively are more sustainable.
"We have been welcomed warmly by the Fredericksburg community and are thrilled to contribute to the wine industry here by achieving organic certification," said Halter Ranch general manager and vice president Bryce Mullins. "At Halter Ranch, we believe that organic farming not only produces superior grapes but also contributes to the preservation of our land for future generations."
Halter Ranch Texas is located at 8561 E US-290, Fredericksburg, Texas. Operating hours are Wednesdays through Sundays, from 11 am to 5 pm. More information about the winery is available at halterranch.com.