Merry Jeff Walker
Austin hotel's shimmering holiday pop-up references a local music icon
This winter, the Hilton Austin is transforming its Reverbery Bar into a mashup of rock-and-roll and holiday magic. The bar will be recoined Mr. Bo-Jingles, named after Austin music legend Jerry Jeff Walker's iconic 60s song "Mr. Bojangles." It'll be decorated with a giant, 20-foot sparkling disco guitar, a shimmering, life-size Texas flag, and candy cane-wrapped columns.
If the Mr. Bojangles reference is lost on some Austinites, not to worry; you can watch the ACL Live performance on YouTube and show up for the holiday vibes and, of course, the drinks. The bar will be serving up a special menu including Rudolph's Eggnog, Yule Mule, and Cringle's Hot Cocoa.
"The team is absolutely thrilled to introduce Mr. Bo-Jingles to our guests this holiday season!" says Hilton Austin's general manager, Joe Bolash, in a recent press release. "We believe it will spread the warmth of Texas hospitality from welcoming travelers with a vibrant live music scene to delighting Austinites as we honor our very own local music legend while sharing the festive spirit."
Ordinarily the Reverbery's look is a little less sparkly. The venue is both a private business space and event lounge, including both indoor and outdoor spaces, plus drinks and full-service catering. Even though its normally minimalist, "recording studio"-inspired look will be transformed, this holiday popup bar will still occupy the same indoor-outdoor space and serve the same food menu for purchase. It'll just be all dressed up for Christmas.
Photo courtesy of Hilton Austin
Mr. Bo-Jingles will be open to the public Fridays through Sundays from 4-11 pm, November 29 through January 1. Since it's prime work party season, Bo-Jingles will also be bookable for private events, office gatherings, and holiday parties for up to 120 guests Monday through Thursday.
If you drew you the short straw and have to plan your work's holiday party this year, you can learn more about booking Mr. Bo-Jingles at Hilton.com or by contacting the catering team at AUSCV-CateringTeam@Hilton.com.
Otherwise, you can simply put on your cutest ugly Christmas sweater and head to Mr. Bo-Jingles any weekend night between November 29 through January 1. It's located inside the Hilton Austin, at 500 E. 4th Street, downtown near Red River, Rainey Street, and Lady Bird Lake.