Whether they’re developing recipes or keeping up with a busy restaurant service, Austin’s rising star chefs — chefs de cuisine, sous chefs, independent chefs — are the future of Austin's dining scene. These folks may not have their names in headlines yet, but peers in the industry can’t wait to see their next moves.
A nomination for Rising Star Chef in the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards means that judges — last year’s winners and editorial staff — think these chefs have what it takes to really make a mark on the culinary scene. It could be a new restaurant or a truly outstanding commitment to keeping their current restaurant moving forward.
Find out which chef wins on April 9 at the 2026 Tastemaker Awards party at Distribution Hall. We’ll dine on bites from this year’s nominated restaurants and sip cocktails from our sponsors before revealing the winners in our short and sweet ceremony.
Keep up with all of CultureMap's Tastemaker Award nominees in our special editorial series, then be sure to buy your tickets to see who triumphs. And don't forget to vote in the Best New Restaurant tournament.
Please ask your server to send your compliments to the Rising Star Chef nominees of 2026:
Adrian Lipscombe, Muloma Heritage Center/40 Acres Project
The multitalented Adrian Lipscombe is not just a chef but also an architect, urban planner, and cultural strategist making an impact through food. Her projects touch on land access, African Atlantic foodways, and more, ensuring that ancestral knowledge carries on and holistically supports people today. Plus, she’s got a new restaurant concept on the way in Austin.
Ale Kuri, Este
Chef Ale Kuri brings a unique perspective to the Coastal Mexican restaurant Este as a third-generation Lebanese-Mexican who grew up in Mexico City. Inspired by the markets there, her family’s catering business, and her Houston culinary education, she now creates dishes that convey her heritage in innovative new ways.
Brandon O'Hara, Holiday
Born in Austin, Chef Brandon O’Hara has seen it all in the restaurant scene. He grew up in restaurants and entered the industry as a 15-year-old dishwasher, later crediting his culinary growth to local restaurants like Launderette and Foreign & Domestic and chefs like David Bull, Peter Klein, and Iradel Price. If you see him around, ask him about his Mustang, he says.
José Luis Vega Santiago, Nixta Taqueria
When he’s not leading the kitchen as chef de cuisine at Nixta Taqueria, Santiago serves up a piece of La Isla del Encanto to Austin with his Lechón pop-up events — where attendees get a taste of Puerto Rican dishes like lechón (roasted pig), yuca, arroz con gandules (rice with pigeon peas), and more.
Keith Rzepecki, Emmer & Rye Group
Keith Rzpecki is an up-and-coming culinary leader in Austin with a portfolio full of Michelin-recognized eateries like Emmer & Rye and Hestia, and previous experience at Uchiko and Tokyo-based INUA. His corporate chef role involves overseeing operations and creative developments across all of the important hospitality group’s restaurants.
Kevin Cannon, Barley Swine
At Barley Swine, Chef Kevin Cannon upholds one of Austin’s strongest commitments to farm-to-table cuisine — and his own commitment to it has been holding strong since before the restaurant moved to North Austin a decade ago. Now as the chef de cuisine, he keeps up both the food and relationships with producers and foodies around town for truly community-minded fine dining.
Taylor Chambers, Suerte
Suerte’s chef de cuisine, Taylor Chambers, has been cultivating the restaurant’s upscale Mexican fare since 2021. Chambers’ background also includes French cuisine thanks to a seven-year stint at Justine’s Brasserie, and over the years he’s participated in chef-driven festivals like the Austin Food and Wine Festival and Field Guide Festival.
Zak Drummond, Zee's Wiener System
Austin didn’t know what it was missing until chef Zak Drummond brought his New England-style hot dogs to the culinary community. These dressed up dogs can be found at pop-ups all around town, as well as catered events and festivals. Drummond is the sole wiener wizard behind the whole operation.
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The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Austin by Maker's Mark, Diplomático Rum, Fords Gin, Garrison at Fairmont Austin, Lone Star Beer, NXT LVL Event, Tequila Herradura, and more to be announced. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Central Texas Food Bank.