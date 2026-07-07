Bowled Over
Holistic Austin restaurant brings bowls to first downtown location
Honest Mary's, an Austin-based fast-casual concept known for its focus on ingredients, is opening its first downtown Austin location on July 14. A grand opening celebration will include free bowls, prizes, and more.
The new location at 222 West Ave. is part of the Seaholm District, a pocket of downtown Austin around the Seaholm power plant that is now home to mixed-use landmarks like the Central Library and a cluster of casual restaurants including True Food Kitchen and Merit Coffee. Honest Mary's will be part of that restaurant cluster. Co-owner Nelson Monteith worked for a company inside the power plant a decade ago.
"I remember thinking how great it would have been to have a place like Honest Mary’s nearby," said Monteith in a press release. "Getting to serve this community with the kind of nourishing food we believe in feels full-circle. Seaholm shares our values of wellness, energy and thoughtful living – we’re excited to be part of it."
The new restaurant was by Cline (formerly Mark Odom Studio) and built by Austin-based general contractor Franklin Alan, who also worked on the Mueller location. The design was inspired by the art deco sensibilities of the surrounding industrial buildings. Seating is available inside and in a shaded outdoor area, and guests grabbing to-go meals will have their own pick-up area.
At the opening celebration, the restaurant will give away free bowls from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Additionally, the first 100 people in line will be entered into a drawing for a free bowl every week for a year — five people will win. Starting on opening day and continuing through July 19, Honest Mary's will donate $1 from each bowl purchased to Mobile Loaves & Fishes, a local nonprofit that shares meals and runs the Community First! Village for chronically homeless residents.
The menu at this location will include everything on the restaurant's "full lineup," the release says, with a focus on bowls. Each has a green or grain base and guests can choose from signature combinations or build their won with proteins like grilled chicken or steak, line-caught tuna, and organic baked tofu.
Everything is gluten free and the menu accommodates vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, and seed oil-free diets. Honest Mary's is also known for its sipping broths, either made with chicken bones or seaweed and mushrooms. Guests can also pick up snacks and drinks including house-made aguas frescas and local craft beer.
This is the sixth Texas location for Honest Mary's, and the fifth in Austin. There is only one location outside of Austin, in Houston. Another Houston location is planned for a late 2026 opening.