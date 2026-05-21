Hot Luck from the Ashes
Hot Luck festival breaks silence to mysteriously announce fall dates
Some foodies were getting antsy as Memorial Day weekend approached, knowing that meant the popular food and music festival Hot Luck should be approaching, too. But the announcement never came. Instead, the festival posted today, May 21, that fans should save dates this fall and keep an eye out for more information soon.
"Yes, we know Hot Luck is usually Memorial Day weekend," the post says. "No, we did not forget how calendars work. October 16 + 17, y’all[.] There’s a method to the madness. More soon."
As short as the post is, that's all we know so far.
Hot Luck is a project by pitmaster Aaron Franklin, Guerilla Suit creative agency principal James Moody, and co-founder of Feast Portland Mike Thelin. It has become popular not just with foodies but with chefs, who enjoy Hot Luck as a rare chance to get together. Repeat attendees will get used to seeing chefs out and about, especially during the music portion of the festival.
Since it started in 2017, Hot Luck has evolved, but the major components have stayed the same: it happens at a multitude of venues around town, each event within the festival has a different tone, and it maintains a cool, casual feel. Last year's festival included four tasting events, including the main live fire cookout and a wrap-up grazing brunch.
Hot Luck always benefits the Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit by Houston chef Chris Shepherd that offers financial aid and other programs to food and beverage workers and their families.