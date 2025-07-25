Bring the Beans
Cedar Park beer garden owner opening chain coffee drive-thru
The Human Bean, a friendliness-focused coffee stand, is opening a Cedar Park location sometime during fall 2025. The new location will be at 104 W. Whitestone Blvd., and it shares ownership with local beer garden The Good Lot.
The chain is based in Oregon and has several Texas locations, including one each in Georgetown and Pflugerville, and four in the San Antonio area. It specializes in to-go drinks including specialty-grade coffee (as defined by the Specialty Coffee Association), propriety energy drinks made with green coffee beans, fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and food.
In addition to the regular menu, there will be seasonal specials and guests in the know can order off a "secret menu," which the company sometimes posts about on social media. It's also a good thing to ask baristas about; a large part of the chain's reputation comes from its personable workers.
Customers who have tried the Human Bean in the past may also remember the single espresso bean that tops each drink as the shop's signature.
According to a press release, the shop is locally owned by Ehrlich Ventures, LLC, and siblings Neil and Rae Ehrlich will manage the store. Neil and his partner, Alex, also own the family-friendly beer garden The Good Lot, which they started because they wanted a place to hang out with their two kids and other adults, according to Community Impact.
“We started with serving beer and good vibes at The Good Lot,” said Neil Ehrlich in the release. “The response from the Cedar Park community showed us that people here care about quality and connection. When we decided our next venture would be a coffee drive-thru, The Human Bean stood out. It’s not just their great-tasting beverages and food. The Human Bean shares our values, puts quality first, and is rooted in family and community. We’re excited to bring their awesome offerings to Cedar Park.”
The Human Bean also hosts charity events, which may be nationwide like the Coffee for a Cure giveback day in October, or have a local twist. In the next giveback day, each location will pair with a local food bank on August 8 — although this will happen before the Cedar Park location opens.
“Our giveback days are woven into who we are, and who our partners are,” said Human Bean COO Scott Anderson. “We’re grateful to welcome Neil & Rae and the new team in Cedar Park to The Human Bean family, and of course all of their customers who will help make a difference for the organizations that receive funds from giveback events.”