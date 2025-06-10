Hotel News
Lakefront Austin hotel renovation will include new restaurant and patio
Hyatt Regency Austin, one of the city's most prominently visible hotels thanks to its position next to the Congress Avenue Bridge, is undergoing a full renovation expected to be completed in September 2025. Despite the scale of the work, including a new restaurant and guestroom updates, the hotel will remain open as the work is completed in phases.
From a press release, the following spaces are included in the renovation:
- 448 guestrooms and suites
- Corridors
- Meeting facilities
- Public spaces throughout the property
- Two new guestrooms including a suite with a balcony facing Lady Bird Lake and the Austin skyline
- Rebranding dining venues
- New signature restaurant, Ripple & Roots
- New Juniper Breeze Market
- Outdoor pool and cabanas (already completed)
Since Austinites are probably not staying at the hotel very often, the new dining offerings will likely have the largest local impact. Ripple & Roots promises a "refined yet approachable dining experience." The cuisine traces centuries of Texas history, including Native American, Southern, Latin, and Asian influences, and highlights local ingredients.
The space will feature high ceilings, banquettes, and careful lighting to set different tones for daytime and evening dining. Ripple & Roots is intended for a range of gatherings from intimate to extended groups, including a private "Waterloo" dining room, paying homage to its home city before it was called Austin.
There will also be a lounge area and a new bar that can be enclosed or open to the outdoor patio thanks to a retractable glass wall. The patio will face the lake, offering views of nature and downtown simultaneously. It will be open all day and will serve as a "social hub," according to the release.
A look at the patio's design.Rendering courtesy of Hyatt Regency Austin
Juniper Breeze Market extends the efforts of the hotel culinary team alongside small local business offering retail products. Visitors can order meals, snacks, specialty coffee drinks, and other beverages. The market is named for the indigenous juniper trees that grow on the shore of the lake and like the new restaurant, it will have a historical theme, but this time narrowed to just Austin.
Current food and beverage options at the hotel are handled by Marker 10 Spirits & Cuisine, which will temporarily be relocated to the 17th floor, and the generic market, which will be rebranded. The Bat Bar, available seasonally at the pool, does not appear to be undergoing any changes.
Other notable details of the overall renovations include:
- LED-lit reception pods for greeting guests
- Glass terrarium of sculptural cacti
- Monochromatic hallways with line drawings connecting doors
- Warm neutrals and organic textures in the guestrooms
- Lounge space added to king and double queen rooms with chaise and table
- New private cabanas that visitors may have seen already, and that will be connected to Ripple & Roots through patio service
- 45,000 square feet of meeting and event space
- A covered outdoor reception area
“As Austin continues to evolve and expand, we are excited to transform alongside our spirited home city, elevating guests’ experiences with redesigned rooms, exciting new dining options, and reimagined event spaces," said Hyatt Regency Austin general manager Jeff Donahoe. "This robust renovation reinforces that we are one of the premier destinations in Austin, offering guests an exceptional blend of serene atmosphere, versatile services, and thoughtful hospitality—all paired with access to the city’s vibrant lifestyle."
This renovation follows up a $50 million renovation of a San Antonio sister resort in 2023: the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort. The tasteful renovation of the formerly outdated Antlers Lodge may give Austinites an idea of what the local renovations may look like.
The Hyatt Regency Austin is located at 208 Barton Springs Rd.