Riddim and Blues
New Round Rock Jamaican restaurant combines jerk and Texas barbecue
A new family-owned restaurant in Round Rock is combing Jamaican cuisine and Central Texas barbecue in one community hub. Island Riddim Jerk & BBQ Grill at 200 University Blvd., Ste. 350, hosted its grand opening celebration December 20.
Married owners Dianne and Wayne Anderson were born in Jamaica and raised in Brooklyn. They later moved around the East Coast, where Wayne owned another Jamaican restaurant, and landed in the Austin area almost eight years ago.
Island Riddim was already open for a few weeks before its grand opening celebration, so the couple saw new faces and returning customers at the lively "Christmas in the Caribbean"-themed celebration. The temperature outside even hit an islandy threshold in the 70s and guests hung out on the patio.
Island Riddim's curry goat.Photo courtesy of Island Riddim Jerk & BBQ Grill
This restaurant's particular fusion mostly follows Texas slow-cooking techniques with Caribbean seasoning; menu items include straightforward meats like jerk chicken, BBQ Ribs, and Jerk BBQ Ribs. Each plate is served with rice and peas, plantains, and other mixed vegetables. Dianne Anderson says curry goat, curry chicken, and oxtail are some of their signatures.
"We know there are a couple of our [Caribbean] neighbors that are in the community right now, but in terms of what makes us special and what would make us stand out ... Austin is all about barbecue," Anderson says. "Is like, Okay, well, how can we add to the flavor palette that's here in Austin? One, we're bringing the Caribbean flavor. But also, how can we enhance or add our own take to barbecue? Because we know that's what the people love."
It's not just the food that Island Riddim wants to fuse. As the name suggests, music is a big part of the concept (and Austinites can surely relate). Caribbean music will always be playing, Anderson says, and she hopes to hear from some local Caribbean musicians who are interested in playing on the patio once the restaurant sets up a live music schedule.
"[We want to offer] an outlet and an opportunity for the culture to come through," says Anderson. "We've definitely seen people from different Caribbean islands come through to the restaurant and be excited to have a space to gather and meet others."
Island Riddim is still hiring some staff for the front counter and kitchen support. They're looking for "great people who have good energy, excited about the food that we serve, and excited about serving the community," Anderson says.
Island Riddim Jerk & BBQ Grill is open daily from 11 am to 11 pm. The restaurant will available for private bookings and catering. For catering, call 512-843-1678, email contact@islandriddimgrill.com, or complete the catering request form at islandriddimgrill.com.