Iced Out
Austin summer staple Jim-Jim's Water-Ice closing after 31 years
A decades-old, family-run summer treat shop in downtown Austin is closing its doors for good. On Monday, July 14, the Moy family announced that Jim-Jim's Water-Ice on Sixth Street will close at the end of summer. Owner Jim Moy has decided to retire so he can travel and spend more time with his family.
"Our family would like to THANK YOU ALL for the love and support you have given Jim-Jim’s over the years. We are beyond grateful to each and everyone of you," Jim, Rachel, and Jaden Moy wrote in the announcement post.
Jim Moy, a former Philadelphian, brought the popular Philly treat to downtown Austin in 1994.
According to the shop's website, water ice — sometimes called Italian water ice or Italian ice — is a water-based product made with real fruit blended into fine ice to create a soft texture. Unlike snow cones — which involve syrup pumped onto shaved ice — the preparation of water ice begins by mixing real fruit or fruit puree with water, sugar, and other ingredients. That mix then undergoes a "quick-freezing" process.
In addition to the location on Sixth Street, the Moy family was known for setting up their carts and serving water ice at Barton Springs Pool and Deep Eddy Pool during the summers. They were also known to cater school, summer camp and youth sports fundraising events, and even catered other events like weddings and birthday parties.
