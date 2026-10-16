From seafood to mariscos
Austin restaurant group behind Roya trades one coastal concept for another
The hospitality group behind buzzy Persian concept Roya is replacing one of its South Austin restaurants with a new coastal Mexican concept. Keepers Coastal Kitchen will close October 24, and renovations will start for Mi Vecino soon after. The new restaurant is expected to open in late 2026 or early 2027, a press release says.
Keepers opened in 2021 at 5701 W. Slaughter Ln. and served a seafood menu that didn't settle in any one geography. Guests could order sushi rolls alongside oysters, tuna tostadas, mussels Catalan, and more.
Mi Vecino ("My Neighbor") keeps the seafood theme going while narrowing the scope to Mexican cuisine. The name nods to the neighborhood restaurant feel the group is aiming for. They'll start to redecorate the family-friendly space with bright colors and casual Mexican decor.
“We’ve always wanted this space to be a place where the neighborhood comes together,” said Chef Amir Hajimaleki, who leads of Roya Hospitality Group with his brother Ali Hajimaleki. “Mi Vecino gives us an opportunity to create something fresh and exciting while still staying true to our original vision.”
According to the release, though Amir Hajimaleki will oversee the culinary program, it will be executed by Chef Jose Alajandro Sanchez. Some of the Mi Vecino's signature flavor will come from live-fire cooking, and fresh tortillas and housemade salsas will add more character.
Guests will also find other classic Mexican seafood dishes on the menu, like ceviches, fajitas, and tacos, plus more specific offerings like chocolate clams — a large clam species named for its shell color and widely associated with Baja, California — and shrimp enchiladas with white mole.
Roya Hospitality concepts often offer up creative cocktails. In this case, the margaritas will be the stars of the show, and guests can also sip ranch waters, palomas, daiquiris, and more, with a happy hour lowering prices on drinks and small bites like tacos.
This year Roya, the restaurant that gives the hospitality group its name, graduated from pop-ups to a brick-and-mortar space. The group's Persian concepts, Roya and Daisy Lounge, are more formal than its others, Keepers, Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar, and Disrtict Kitchen + Cocktails. Roya has received great reviews and lots of attention in the eight months that it's been open so far and may end up elevating the entire restaurant group.