News You Can Eat
Persian, Spanish, and Japanese openings, plus more Austin food news
Yes, Austin is deep in a cycle of hospitality groups, rather than wholly independent restaurants, calling the shots. There is, however, a sweet spot for small restaurant teams whose glowing reputations are well-earned. This week's food news roundup contains a healthy sampling of the latter, as highly anticipated concepts either take form or approach their official opening dates.
Openings and closings
A highly regarded pop-up is almost ready to welcome Austinites to its new permanent space. Roya, by Chef Amir Hajimaleki, will bring fine Persian dining to 7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. starting February 11. Locals may be familiar with Hajimaleki's other restaurants, including District Kitchen + Cocktails and Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar, but Roya will be the most upscale — more like its sister bar, Daisy Lounge. The menu will apply local ingredients to recipes sourced from Hajimaleki's family heritage, and a special Sofreh Experience will treat diners like guests in a real Persian home. Roya will start with opening hours of 4-10 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 4-11 pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 3-9 pm Sundays. Lunch and brunch will be added "in later months."
The owners of Lenoir — one of Austin's most consistently creative local restaurants — and Dovetail Pizza are introducing a third concept to their growing culinary family. Boni's Bar Next Door, by husband-and-wife team Todd Duplechan and Jessica Maher, is inspired by Maher's great grandfather from Spain, Bonifacio, and is in fact next door to Lenoir on the same property (1805 South First St.). The bar serves up tapas like stewed pork meatballs and preserved redfish, plus Spanish cocktails, in a 1934 bungalow-style building that Duplechan has remodeled himself, according to a press release, filling it with vintage furniture and family heirlooms. Guests can also expect natural Spanish wines, draft beers, cider, and espresso. Boni’s is set to open in the spring, from 3 pm to midnight every day except Tuesdays.
Original windows give the Boni's space extra character.Photo courtesy of Boni's Bar Next Door
Here's a third upcoming opening by a respected local team. Although restaurateurs Nick Ford (former executive chef at Sammie’s Italian) and Wade McElroy (owner of Love Supreme, Teddy’s Cocktail Bar) are well-established in Austin's food scene, the duo's first restaurant together, Rocco's Neighborhood Joint, only opened last fall and is quickly becoming a neighborhood favorite. They also just announced Kinsho, a sushi bar that will open this March at 51 Rainey St., Ste. 140A. The new concept emphasizes accessibility, but still offers "elevated" sushi for "sushi fanatics and casual diners alike." Chef Victor Gonzales brings additional experience from Uchiko and Lucky Robot. There will be both sushi and hot dishes, an 18-seat sushi bar, and sake, beer, wine, and cocktails.
Other news and notes
Retail investment firm Asana Partners has acquired The Arboretum, a shopping center that currently houses both chains like Five Guys and the Cheesecake Factory and local culinary businesses like Julie Myrtille Bakery and Hanara Sushi & Grill. A press release about the acquisition does not indicate that any changes will be made to current tenants, but there will be construction starting this summer and ending in early 2027. Among the changes to common spaces will be new or updated patios for outdoor dining.
Skipjack Oyster, which opened in October 2025, is introducing two fun new reasons to stop by. First, a weekend caviar cart will make stops around the restaurant for $10 caviar bumps and $5 bubbles; it'll make its rounds from 7 am to 3 pm Fridays through Sundays. Plus, oyster-lovers can dive deeper with a new oyster omakase ($50-60) the last Friday of every month from 5-10 pm. Guests who try this service will sit down for a 7-10 course oyster tasting menu that considers seasonality and pairings. Wine or bubble flights can be added for an additional cost. A press release emphasizes that space is limited, and reservations can be made via OpenTable.
This caviar cart will make the rounds at brunch.Photo courtesy of Skipjack Oyster
Caribbean restaurant Canje is honoring Black History Month for all of February with a special giveback menu. Specials include the Wah Gwaan, hushpuppies with saltfish salad; Suppa, red snapper with “coconut rundown” plantain dumplings; Big Ups, Wagyu oxtails in brown stew with rice and peas; and Likkle Muore, peanut punch ice cream with Foreign Extra stout. A portion of proceeds from the specials will support Huston-Tillotson University and the Bristol-Joseph Scholarship Foundation. Last year's giveback raised $35,737 and sold out nearly every night, a release recounts.