AUSTIN ORIGINAL
South Austin fixture Little Mexico says goodbye after nearly 40 years
After nearly four decades as a South Austin fixture, Little Mexico Restaurant is preparing to say goodbye on February 28.
The longtime restaurant on South First Street announced on Facebook that it will close as owner Rosa Elia Martinez steps into retirement, bringing to an end a business described as her life’s work. What began nearly 40 years ago as a small, family-run restaurant grew into a familiar South Austin presence for a weekend breakfast or a holiday tamale order.
As a fixture on South First Street, Little Mexico remained steady even as the area around it transformed. While condos went up and businesses moved out, the restaurant stayed largely the same — a familiar presence as the surrounding street evolved.
The original Little Mexico, also on South First Street, south of Oltorf Street. Photo via Little Mexico Restaurant/Facebook
That evolution has included both new arrivals and notable departures. Over the years, South First Street added restaurants such as Lenoir, Elizabeth Street Cafe, Bouldin Creek Cafe, and Fresa’s South First, reflecting the corridor’s steady shift toward newer concepts. At the same time, longtime businesses continued to disappear. El Mercado, another decades-old Tex-Mex restaurant on the corridor, closed in late 2025, underscoring how rare it has become for old-school Austin restaurants to thrive.
In a farewell message, Little Mexico credited its longevity to Martinez’s dedication and to the longtime staff who became the heart of the operation. In a comment on the post, family member Maria Mondragon, a niece, described the restaurant as her aunt’s life’s work, paying tribute to Martinez as a single mother of six who built the business from the ground up through decades of hard work, sacrifice, and care. She recalled Little Mexico as the site of countless family celebrations, post-run meetups, and shared meals.
The menu remained unfussy and familiar, centered on classic Tex-Mex dishes people came back for, including migas, breakfast plates, tacos, house-made tamales, and endless bowls of salsa. The food was reliable and consistent.
A classic Tex-Mex appetizer platter at Little Mexico on South First Street.Photo via Little Mexico Restaurant/Instagram
On Friday nights, Little Mexico often had strolling mariachis in its dining room. In later years, the restaurant publicized regular performances by bands such as Los Funky Monkeys, hosted live sets by Los Marceles, and scheduled Tejano DJ nights led by DJ Rich, typically with a $15 cover charge.
As it enters its final weeks, Little Mexico has reduced its hours, operating Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 3 pm, Fridays from 7 am to 7 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 am to 5 pm, according to another post from the restaurant.