Perma-Persian
Elevated Persian pop-up moving into permanent North Austin home
A well-loved Persian pop-up is ready to take its permanent space in Austin this fall. Roya, by Chef Amir Hajimaleki, will open at 7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. sometime next season.
The address previously belonged to Shortie’s Pizza + Grinders, right off West Anderson Lane in North Austin. At different corners of the same cross streets, locals may recognize Eldorado Cafe, Short Stop, and Jack Allen's Kitchen.
Chef Hajimaleki is also the owner of District Kitchen + Cocktails, Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar, Keepers Coastal Kitchen, and as of 2024, the stylish Persian speakeasy Daisy Lounge. These restaurants have good reputations, but Roya has a special following thanks to its innate festiveness as a popup, ceremonious presentation, and cultural devotion.
Roya has existed as a pop-up in Austin since 2018, and has always been a way for Hajimaleki to honor his family's heritage.
“I started the journey of creating Roya to find a connection with my Iranian roots," said Hajimaleki in a press release. "I came here at a very young age, and not being able to go back to Iran left a huge void that I have been able to fill through cooking. I've been able to learn more about Iran's beautiful history and culture through Roya, and the best part is I get to share what Persian culture is to our Austin community."
There's only one place to start with Persian food, and it's tahdig, crispy rice.Photo courtesy of Hayden Walker
Austinites may not be familiar with Iran on a cultural level, not least because there are so few restaurants that are specifically Persian.
One local ally has been instrumental in the evolution of Roya to a brick-and-mortar location. The release attributes it to a "partnership with the ownership" of Shiraz Garden, a Persian wedding venue in Bastrop. Hajimaleki and his team will also take over operations at Shiraz Garden; eventually it will have new cabins, a restaurant, and a Persian museum of arts. The team is envisioning it as the "Persian cultural center of Texas."
At Roya, guests will see an updated menu each season, centering traditional Persian dishes that have been modernized to Hajimaleki's taste. Some "mainstays" that will stick around include the Royal Egg, a savory egg custard with Caspian Osetra caviar, labneh, and chive blossom; short rib Ghormeh Sabzi, a stew with herbs; kabobs; a caviar service; and Kashk eh Bademjan, an eggplant dip with Persian yogurt.
Desserts are handled by Dennis Van, who serves as the pastry chef at all of Hajimaleki’s concepts and will be a culinary partner at Roya. The two chefs won an episode of Netflix’s Sugar Rush together, and Van later placed as the runner-up in Season 8 of the Food Network's Spring Baking Championship.
The pastry program really has room to shine at Roya.Photo courtesy of Hayden Walker
On the beverage side, guests can look forward to an albaloo Margarita with a sour cherry flavor; a Persian cucumber mint cooler with gin, sekanjabin (sweet and sour syrup), and narange (orange); and a turmeric honey-infused Whiskey Sour. Wines will come mostly from the Middle East region along with some additions from California, France, and Italy.
Like Daisy Lounge, Roya will be decorated in a modern style while supporting traditional Persian elements like rugs, paintings, and beautiful tile work.
“It’s not the Iran you see on the news, it has a beautifully rich history and culture," said Hajimaleki. "I find that the best way to share that is through culinary, art, poetry and music, and we intend to do just that at Roya.”