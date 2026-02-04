Diez on Sixth
Popular Austin street taco joint signs 1st lease in 6th Street project
An increasingly popular Austin taquería is moving into a notable new location. Taquería De Diez (D/10) has signed on to rent a space at 500 E. Sixth St., making it the first tenant for a portion of Sixth Street that is undergoing a major revitalization. It will close its current downtown location in the move, with the new location expected to open "in the first half of 2027."
The team redeveloping the area, which is dubbed Old 6th, is Stream Realty Partners. They'll tackle 34 parcels along the famous street, which tourists mostly know for bars, although it also includes restaurants and other businesses.
The space that Taquería De Diez is taking over sits across from Coyote Ugly Saloon and adjacent to Lone Star Souvenir & Food Mart. It is in a portion of Sixth Street where people are starting to converge, but it is less busy than the next block west, making it a reasonably good location to stand and eat tacos, and an accessible pit stop from the mellower, venue-filled Red River Street.
This means the taquería will have a dramatic increase in visibility, which may affect the tone of the business. The current downtown space is tucked into an alley off Trinity Street, where foot traffic is reduced because of the presence of the now-closed Austin Convention Center. Guests have enjoyed the speakeasy-like experience of following the low-profile "tacos" sign inside to a bustling kitchen where line cooks wear retro white caps and shave meat off trompos.
It's not all aesthetics, though. Fans of Taquería de Diez love the flavorful tacos and the authenticity of the street-style cuisine. According to a press release, that experience was the goal for brothers Raul and Luis Esquer and their co-founder Roy Servan when they opened the restaurant in 2023. They bring experience and style from Northwestern Mexico — Tijuana and Sonora — plus Baja, California.
The restaurant's second location, on South Lamar Boulevard, is a bit more visible, and online reviewers seem to hold it in the same esteem.
“We’ve been incredibly grateful for the support Austin has shown us since day one,” said Raul Esquer in the release. “We’re excited to bring our authentic taqueria experience to 6th Street and look forward to welcoming locals and visitors to share in our flavors.”
“Taqueria De Diez is exactly the kind of award‑winning, community‑rooted concept we’re proud to welcome to Old 6th,” said Stream senior vice president Paul Bodenman, referring to accolades from Austin Monthly, the Austin American-Statesman, and Yelp. “Their rapid rise and the acclaim they’ve earned in just a few short years speak to the quality of their food and the passion behind the brand. We couldn’t be more excited to bring their energy, creativity, and culinary excellence to the historic street.”