Smoke Onscreen
Guy Fieri tries Egyptian BBQ in Austin on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Does celebrity chef Guy Fieri spend all his time in Austin now? Probably not, but it's starting to feel that way on his iconic Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, which is showing off another Austin restaurant in Season 42. KG BBQ — we're guessing after some extremely heavy hints — will be featured on Episode 8, titled "Global Mashup."
We're "guessing," because the Food Network absolutely does not name names before episodes air. However, if there's any Austin restaurant without equal, it's KG BBQ.
The episode description alludes to a "funky food truck in Austin, Texas, [that] is bringing elevated Egyptian BBQ to the masses, crankin' out the-bomb brisket with a turmeric-and-tahini twist, plus fully loaded lamb mac."
Egyptian pitmaster Kareem El-Ghayesh has taken Austin by storm and is now working on the entire nation, thanks to his easy on-screen charisma that's landed him on multiple food shows and documentaries such as Barbecue Showdown on Netflix and The State of BBQ: A Texas Monthly Special on PBS.
Just two weeks ago, on October 15, he also appeared in a video for cooking magazine Bon Appétit on its YouTube channel with more than 7 million subscribers. He taught viewers how to make pork ribs, plus the sauce to go with them, and topped them with his signature garnish: pomegranate seeds. And not even a week ago, KG BBQ had its Bib Gourmand award renewed for 2026 by the Texas Michelin Guide; it indicates notably good restaurants for a good value.
In case readers have any doubt about the identity of the not-so-mysterious Egyptian BBQ truck, they can check the menu. El-Ghayesh does in fact serve what he calls "Egyptian mac and cheese," topped with pulled lamb shoulder, and although he keeps his brisket simple, he pairs it with turmeric-tinted rice and tahini in the brisket rice bowl.
This feature makes at least five Austin restaurants featured this season. The most recent Austin appearance was by Bouldin Creek Cafe, a cozy restaurant that has an entirely vegetarian menu with options to turn every item into something vegan instead. (Quite the tonal shift from barbecue.) There was also a burst of three featured Austin restaurants early in the season: Industry Eastside, Lao'd Bar, and Ramen Del Barrio.
Fans can tune in to watch Fieri's visit to KG BBQ on the Food Network on Friday, November 21, at 9 pm. It'll run again three hours later at midnight as part of a 10-and-a-half-hour Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives marathon.