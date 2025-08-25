Diners, Drive-ins, and Veggies
Austin cafe boasts veggie burgers on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Professional foodie Guy Fieri certainly seems to be enjoying Austin of late. A new episode of his iconic Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is back in the Texas capital, making this the fourth time an Austin restaurant has been featured in Season 42. This time, he appears to be traveling to Bouldin Creek Cafe.
Episode 5, "Dirty, Crunchy, Sticky and Veggie," will premiere on Friday, September 19, and feature a "funky veggie-forward spot" in Austin. The episode description promises "from-scratch vegan patties with a chipotle pesto punch, plus a primo pasta margarita, from the mysterious Austin spot.
Even though the Food Network is strict about not releasing the names of restaurants to be featured ahead of time, it lets the famous TV program drop some pretty obvious hints.
In this case, the chipotle-pecan pesto has tipped us off. The veggie burger at Bouldin Creek Cafe is served on grilled ciabatta with green leaf lettuce, red onion, and local tomatoes. Diners who can't take the heat can customize it to come with basil aioli instead, and they can also add cheddar-jack cheese, vegan cheddar, or jalapeños for a small upcharge.
The less ostentatious pasta margarita offers an elegant mix of roasted heirloom grape tomatoes, organic spinach, penne pasta, and lemon-basil "cream sauce," and same as the burger, is served with grilled ciabatta.
Those hints were blatant enough, but an even better-known fact about this restaurant — and one that would probably pique the interest of many viewers — is that Bouldin Creek Cafe effectively has two menus in one. Everything is at least vegetarian, but can also be made vegan, or vice versa. Sure, you could customize a dish at most restaurants, but having suggestions all over the menu feels welcoming, basically saying a change is no big deal.
It's also a nice bonus that Bouldin Creek Cafe is one of Austin's few restaurants that actually feels like a diner — albeit an appropriately hippie version. It's not a must for the show, but it's a nice touch.
The rest of the episode will also feature "a BBQ bistro" with Korean flavors in Sherman Oaks, California, and an upscale diner with fancy takes on burgers and nuggets in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Earlier this summer, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives aired excursions to three other Austin restaurants: Industry Eastside, Lao'd Bar, and Ramen Del Barrio. Those are far from Fieri's only experiences in the city, but it's an interesting burst of relevance considering that we're still only five episodes into the season.
Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives premieres episodes at 8 pm. Some video clips are available on demand at foodnetwork.com.