PRESERVING OLD AUSTIN
Clever passport rewards locals for visiting 10 Old Austin institutions
Most of us have seen the popular Austin Chronicle t-shirt listing bygone businesses that once defined the city. Preservation Austin is doing its part to ensure no more beloved spots are prematurely added to the list. For a second year, the nonprofit is launching its Legacy Business Month Passport to encourage locals to support the local shops, bars, and restaurants that make the city unique.
The passport features 10 local businesses operating for at least 20 years, and patrons can earn prizes for visiting them.
In addition to each business' age, the group defines legacy businesses by the following criteria:
- Has contributed to the history and/or the identity of a particular neighborhood, community, or the city as a whole;
- Is owned by generations of the same family;
- Has operated under singular ownership for 20+ years;
- Operates out of its original location or has operated out of the same location for 20-plus years
This year, that list includes inarguable icons: Antone’s Record Shop, Aster’s Ethiopian Restaurant, BookWoman, The Continental Club, Esther’s Follies, Joe’s Bakery, The Little Longhorn Saloon, Nature’s Treasures, Scholz Garten, and Zilker Park Boat Rentals.
When Austinites to visit participants, they'll receive a stamp and compete for prizes. The free card can be picked up at Zilker Taproom or Whole Earth Provisions beginning October 1, with an official kick-off party from 6-9 pm at Zilker Taproom on October 3. During the festivities, guests can try a limited-edition beer in honor of the month.
After supporting some of the city’s most cherished institutions, passport holders can cap off Legacy Business Month at one of Austin’s oldest spots, Scholz Garden. On November 4 from 6 to 8 pm, participants with the most stamps will be entered for prizes as they celebrate old Austin.
Plus, look how fun these stamps are.Graphic courtesy of Preservation Austin
“Austin’s legacy businesses have made significant contributions to our city’s cultural, economic, and historic landscape, and patronizing them is the most important thing our community can do to ensure their preservation,” says Lindsey Derrington, Preservation Austin’s executive director, via a release. “The city’s explosive growth has made protections and support for legacy businesses more important than ever.”
Legacy Business Month's inaugural class in 2023 included Waterloo Records, Paramount Theatre, Peter Pan Mini-Golf, BookPeople, and more. Some of the businesses in both cohorts (notably, Peter Pan Mini-golf and Nature's Treasures) are in bumpy patches of their history with imminent location changes, although there's always time for some last-minute saves.
More information about Preservation Austin and Legacy Business Month is available at preservationaustin.org.