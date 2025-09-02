Build A Bowl
New Vietnamese-inspired eatery opens in UT student housing center
A new fast-casual restaurant is painting UT's West Campus in vibrant colors. Limegreen Grill, a family-owned and run Southeast Asian restaurant with build-your-own menu options, soft opens Tuesday, September 2, in preparation for a full opening Thursday, September 18. It's located in The Castilian (2323 San Antonio St.), a freshman housing center.
Limegreen will host a grand opening celebration September 18 with a free bánh mì for each of the first 100 visitors starting at 10:30 am, and 10 percent of the day's sales donated to Austin-based humanitarian aid nonprofit Universal Angels Network, which operates internationally, including in Vietnam.
The founders are Ngoc Phan and Annie Pham, along with their son Minh Phan. A press release says the restaurant was inspired by "their Vietnamese heritage and a shared passion for fresh, flavor-forward food." They plan to open more locations in Texas in the future, but the release does not specify where they'll go next.
"We built Limegreen to bring flavorful, beautiful food to people on the move," said Annie Pham in the release. "Whether you've got five minutes between classes or you're looking for your new go-to, we want to offer something craveable, customizable and rooted in our family's culture."
The initial menu keeps things simple with bánh mì, pho, and rice and noodle bowls as the main offerings, plus wings, crispy rolls and other sides. Guests will be able to customize their dishes with different proteins (lemongrass pork, five-spice chicken, grilled steak and crispy tofu) and toppings (fresh herbs, pickled carrots, and house-made sauces) while moving through the ordering line.
The beverage menu starts with passionfruit tea with lime, and iced black tea and cold brew coffee, which can be made with oat or condensed milk. Some seasonal options will also be added later.
Inside, guests will find a modern cafeteria-like space with lots of small tables and bar seating along the window. A textured mural inspired by Southeast Asia's rice farms draws the space together. There are 30 interior and eight exterior seats in total.
Limegreen will be open daily for lunch and dinner, from 10:30 am to 9 pm. Guests can dine-in or carry out, with options to order online and pick up in a second, online-only pickup line.