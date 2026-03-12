Little Ola's Return
Closed Austin biscuit shop with culinary cred returns for 2 days at SXSW
A popular biscuit shop that Austin lost in early 2025 is staging a comeback for one weekend at South by Southwest (SXSW). Little Ola's Biscuits will be popping up at Olamaie on Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15. The pop-up starts at 10 am each day and continues until food is sold out.
As foodies can guess from the name, Little Ola's is an extension of Olamaie, a Southern fine dining restaurant with a Michelin star (one of a cohort of seven in Austin) and plenty of other accolades.
The menu is an impressive length for a two-day pop-up: a tomato, egg, and cheese sandwich, or swap the tomato for sausage; a fried chicken sandwich that can be made spicy; a peanut butter and jelly variety; and biscuits with a choice of spread including honey butter, ham butter, and caviar and creme fraiche. Biscuit-lovers will also be able to purchase half a dozen at a time.
Little Ola's originally started to keep the restaurant going when the Covid-19 pandemic closed the dining room; Chef Michael Fojtasek had been toying with the idea of opening a fast-casual biscuit shop anyway, reported Eater. It also the skills of pastry chef Jules Stoddart to good use via rotating desserts.
Little Ola's later got its own brick-and-mortar space, which the team intended to turn into a commissary kitchen while opening at least 10 outposts over the next decade, reported the Austin Business Journal. However, the plan fell through, and that was the last Austinites saw of the burgeoning biscuit empire.
There's no word yet about a possible return for Little Ola's beyond the SXSW pop-up but one can hope — and from the looks of the Instagram comments, many do.
Olamaie is located at 1610 San Antonio St. The Little Ola's pop-up will be located on the porch.